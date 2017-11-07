World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Yabashi Architect & Associates
  6. 2017
  7. House in Bungotakada / Yabashi Architect & Associates

House in Bungotakada / Yabashi Architect & Associates

  • 20:00 - 7 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Bungotakada / Yabashi Architect & Associates
Save this picture!
House in Bungotakada / Yabashi Architect & Associates, © Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

© Tetsuya Yashiro © Tetsuya Yashiro © Tetsuya Yashiro © Tetsuya Yashiro + 17

Save this picture!
© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

Text description provided by the architects. The owner's request was a spacious and bright living room, a plan that felt family signs, a sleeping space for guests. There are various forms satisfying this demand. I studied a format that is one of them. In order to secure the cost and brightness, we decided not to rely on a unit called a joinery or wall based room but a gentle segment method.

Save this picture!
© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

While repeating the study, by partitioning the large airspace by the floor only, the level difference creates a place and discovers the state where the state of light and the height regulate the quality of the space, and they substitute for walls and fittings It became a three-dimensional configuration that divides the space.

Save this picture!
© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro
Save this picture!
© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro

Each space is not independent as a room and is always connected to some space. The connection of the unclosed space will share light and wind, and even the boundary will be shared. Sitting down at the boundary of space, reading books, leaving yourself are done beyond the space area. Floor and space quality of various levels are integrated under a symbolic roof, and the framework that it represents has literally been a framework supporting housing as being beyond structural implications.

Save this picture!
© Tetsuya Yashiro
© Tetsuya Yashiro
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Bungotakada / Yabashi Architect & Associates" 07 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883143/house-in-bungotakada-yabashi-architect-and-associates/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »