P&D+I KLABIN Center / Paulo Brazil E. Sant’Anna Arquitetos Associados

Collaborating Architects Luiza Garry Leptich, Elisa Relva Basso, Carlos Eduardo Valbusa, Marco (Peixe) D'Elia, Ricardo Marmorato, Laís Oliveira Xavier, Bianca Dunder

Executive Directors, Klabin Fabio Schvartsman, Francisco Cesar Razzolini

General Coordination, Corporate Management for Research, Development and Innovation Chemical Engineers: Carlos Augusto Soares dos Santos Amaral, Eng. Silvana Meister Sommer, Eng. Josilei Ferreira Lima

The Klabin Group for Technical Following off the Instalation of the Project Management Eng. João Antônio Gomes Braga, Civil: Paulo André Tobich, Celso Ribas dos Santos, Alexandre Pigozzo Manso, Iduval Panzarin Filho, Osvaldo Meca da Silva. Elétrica: Valtimi Machado, TI: Rafael Barbieri Fidelli

Complementary Projects SAVISK Metalurgic Plant and A.Yoshii Eng. and Construction: Structure: Marcelo Savisk e Garcia Engenharia, Instalations MSE Engenharia, Hidraluz Engenharia

Construction Metalurgica Savisk e A.Yoshii Engenharia e Construção

Translation Cecília Thompson

“...there are dreams that live in the soul of everyone

Jung gave these universal dreams the name of “archetypes’”.

These are our fundamental dreams”

Jardins - Rubem Alves

From the precious geometry of the ‘pinhão’ (the nut of the Araucaria tree, typical from Paraná, Southern State of Brasil) lying on the sown ground, to the slow and solid growing of the fustte, to the calyx, with the seed that they hold, swaying in the air, their stems defying balance and gravity. The golden thread that pervades our drawing – our design, our Project – reveals the seed and the curbed stem – that, it alone, points to some place in the future, resting gently on the horizontal line of the whole,- as if making an act of love with the land down a long time ago. Past, Present and Future – Research, Development, and Innovation Center – KLABIN, Monte Alegre, PR.

DESIGN

The architectonic project for the Klabin Research, Development, and Innovation Center, installed near to the main entrance of Vila Harmonia, Telêmaco Borba, PR, has a guideline, the integration of the architectural ensemble to the surrounding landscape, a quiet and pleasant space, especially chosen by the Managers Fabio Schvartsman and Francisco Cesar Razzolini. The area is right in the middle of the generous woods that define the compact green belt around the Unity Klabin Monte Alegre, defined and opened in the forties (1940), for the production of quality paper in total respect to the environment.

This defining Idea made us think of the ensemble as a “humanized landmark”. It is perfect for the intellectual immersion of the researchers, that will bring their ideas to the Center - united in their constructive intention, and in perfect alignment with the precedent historical buildings, built from the forties to the nineties (1940-1990) in the historic Vila Harmonia. This way, the definition of a “single skin” that contours and defines its perimeter, by itself, is the architectural ideology. The accentuated and strong horizontal lines, in contrast to the local ambiance, mingles with the landscape, marking the ground with its lines, while sheltering its terraces in the gradual descending slopes of the ground.

Economical and simple – but never ‘plain’ and without unnecessary additional and/ or decorative elements, structure, volumetry and exterior wall enclosure in glass and metals define the project, creating a perfect merge and absorption of the main Idea, of users and occasional visitors to the surrounding landscape. As a closure for this reflection, the architectonic intervention can, as time goes by, establish a new paradigm for new construction and installation of industrial buildings, aiming research and innovation, potentializing with boldness and determination, a different and modern position in the field of an intellectual and intelligent production of Paper and Cellulose.

PROGRAM

A complex formed by two main blocks, with independent access, interconnected by catwalks. Main Block: three floors, for laboratories and research centers, Annex Block: two floors, facing north, with an auditorium for 80 people, and areas for hosting events and exhibitions. Laboratories Blocks: Ground floor: Lounge, Hall, Screening Process, Samples, Infrared, Storage Depot, Coater Laboratory, Cryogeny, TI Installations, Construction Substructure, Utilities, Dresser Rooms and Rest Rooms. Main Floor: Reception, Meeting Rooms, Research Rooms, Laboratories, Council Board, Living Room, Pantry, Rest Rooms, Circulation Area (for visitors) and terraces. Superior Floor: Infrastructure Laboratories, Exhaust, and Ventilation. Annex Block: Ground Floor: Exposition Areas, Rest Rooms, Pantry and Support Structures. Main Floor: Auditory (theater), area for Events and exhibitions.