NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO

  • 02:00 - 8 November, 2017
NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO
NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO, © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki © PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki + 18

© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

Text description provided by the architects. Nanan means sweetmeats in French and sweets play the leading role in this signature design of a modern patisserie. The deliberately minimalist interior provides a subtle setting for the protagonists: finely decorated sophisticated cakes and éclairs made with meticulous care. The specialty of this patisserie, the éclair, has inspired the interior design and the visual identity of Nanan. The éclair’s oval silhouette is echoed in the central island counter with a display that operates almost like a glass cabinet in a jeweler’s shop.

© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

Its positioning provides room for the flow of customers who can choose and admire trays of tempting bijou sweets and small works of the art of confectionary. Eclairs have also inspired the bespoke design of lamps and other details of the interior such as door handles, coat hangers, mirrors and veneer perforation. An éclair motif has also naturally lent itself to the patisserie’s visual identification. The whole place is given a context of velvet, pink walls with arched doorways making a subtle reference to shape and texture of the classic French confectionery. Combined with delicate shining brass details, rosa aurora marble table tops, natural oak veneers and oak parquet floor it builds a rather surreal ambiance of a dream world.

© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki

Nanan visual and retail concept proves that even the most basic and modest inspiration - the éclair in this case - explored and executed in a creative and consistent way can build a unique and emotionally engaging customer experience including storytelling, branding, visual identity and interior design. It also gives a great example that vivid and meaningful retail design is a very powerful communication and promotional tool - even for the smallest, local brands like Nanan which thanks to its store design gained worldwide recognition and became a desirable destination point.

© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
Plans
Plans
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
© PION Basia Kuligowska, Przemysław Nieciecki
Cite: "NANAN Patisserie / BUCK.STUDIO" 08 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/883139/nanan-patisserie-buctudio/>

