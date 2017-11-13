World
i

i

i

Texcoco House / Dosa Studio

  09:00 - 13 November, 2017
Texcoco House / Dosa Studio
Texcoco House / Dosa Studio, © Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

© Marcos Betanzos

  • Architects

    Dosa Studio

  • Location

    Texcoco, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Sergio Sousa, Raúl Medina, Abraham Servin

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Text description provided by the architects. A house is probably the first thing that a human being relates to the feeling of ownership. In our childhood we used to eat, play and dream inside of it, we used to hang with our family there, sharing feelings and thoughts that made us call this place “home”. To keep alive all of this experiences is one of the main points to maintain the functional side and take benefit of the structural foundation; as well as propose different elements to create new environments inside the house to create unforgettable memories. Located in the State of Mexico, in a growing urban side of the outskirts of Texcoco, Casa Texcoco takes place. The project consists of the renovation of a house where a whole family lives.

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

The construction is based on a two-level structure. The public area is on the ground floor and the first level is for the private area; both spaces maintained their functionality in the project. As well as a cube in the façade that brings uniqueness to the construction since it was built. The project merges itself with the environment in different forms, such with a lattice that allows light and air flow freely and works as a connection between the inside and the outside. Other important assets are two subtractions in the facet, the first one is a window that frames the landscape, and the second one allows the growth of the already existent nature. A sort of small modifications was made inside the house, changing materials and furniture to create more than one atmosphere. The use of white coats, simple wooden elements, and polished concrete helped through the renovation to generate the perfect environments for each area.

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

The size of the existent subtractions was increased to obtain more ventilation, lightness, and amplitude. The whole project was thought as a time element, being the light dissection one of the most important concepts for it. The lattice, the dome, and the different subtractions make that the lighting entrance creates a spectacular shadow show to admire through the entire day. The sky fuses with the walls by painting them on a light blue color, playing with a geometric shadow that delicate the edges of the house. With all these assets, Casa Texcoco becomes a place to have moments of peace on a modern environment.

© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
"Texcoco House / Dosa Studio" 13 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

