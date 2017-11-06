In Progress: Taipei Pop Music Center / Reiser + Umemoto

+ 9

Construction continues on the Main Hall of Taipei Pop Music Center. The scaffolds have been removed and main structure and substructure are complete. Decking of the envelope has begun, revealing the building's faceted cladding.

The Main Hall is the centerpiece of the TPMC. It provides a graduated and spectacular series of spaces for the public, from the exterior approach to the building, through the lobby sequence, and into the final destination of the interior auditorium.

The auditorium is a dynamic crystalline space within the envelope of the Main Hall. The lobbies and salons occupy the variegated spaces in between.

The Taipei Pop Music Center is an urban complex dedicated to the celebration, production, and performance of Taiwan’s pop music.The TPMC is a key element of ‘cultural urbanism’ in the post-industrial revival of the Nangang district of Taipei.

The center comprises a variety of performance venues including three live houses, an outdoor performance space for 3000, and the Main Hall - a faceted fan shaped building with a seating capacity of 5000.