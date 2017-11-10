AIA LA Showcases Award Winners After Surge of Submissions

Save this picture! Next LA - Honor: West Hollywood Belltower / Tom Wiscombe Architecture, Inc. courtesy of AIA LA

The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles (AIA|LA) just announced the winners of their 2017 Design Awards honoring Los Angeles based architects and architecture. The ceremony took place Monday, October 30th, at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, recognizing each of the winners.

The awards include four groups of honorees, the 2017 AIA|LA Design Awards, 2017 AIA|LA Next LA Awards, the 2017 AIA|LA COTE Awards, and the 2017 AIA|LA Presidential Honorees. Each award has its own jury selected for their expertise specific to the award category. Three of the awards -- the Design Awards, Next LA Awards, and the COTE awards, each have three classifications: Honor, Merit and Citation, and the most prestigious of them, Honor.

Save this picture! Design - Merit: House Noir / Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects © Paul Vu

The AIA|LA Design Award celebrates the completed works. This year, SOM and Michael Maltzan Architecture received Honors in this category, while Dan Brunn Architecture, Gensler, Walker Workshop, and Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects received Merit recognition. The volume of submissions and the high caliber of work make the AIA|LA awards among the most competitive of AIA Chapter awards to win.

Save this picture! Design - Citation: Desert Palisades Guardhouse / Studio AR&D Architects © Lance Gerber

Unbuilt and under-construction projects are recognized with the 2017 AIA|LA Next LA Awards. The West Hollywood Belltower by Tom Wiscombe Architecture received Honors and the Merit recognition went to the Los Angeles Residence by Baumgartner + Uriu.

Save this picture! Next LA - Citation: St. Georges Church / PARALX ©Renati Mhanna

Save this picture! Next LA - Citation: Twin Villa / Patrick TIGHE Architecture & John V Mutlow Architects © Patrick Tighe Architecture

The Committee for the Environment (COTE) recognizes projects that implement sustainable features, judged on performance, systems integration, in addition to design. The committee gives the AIA|LA COTE Award, four receiving Honors: Mithun, ZGF Architects, SOM, and Brooks+Scarpa.

Save this picture! COTE - Honor: The SIX Veterans Housing / Brooks+Scarpa © Tara Wujick

Save this picture! COTE - Honor: J. Craig Venter Institute La Jolla / ZGF Architects, LLP © Hendrich Blessing

The final group recognized at the event are the Presidential Honorees. The Presidential Honorees are selected by the 2017 AIA|LA President, Douglas Teiger, along with the 2017 AIA|LA Board of Directors. “The AIA|LA is delighted to share these examples of design excellence with our greater community. Though each project receiving a design award is different, all demonstrate the possibilities that architects bring to our area: design that benefits individual lives and our society as a whole,” noted Executive Director Carlo Caccavale, Hon. AIA|LA.

Save this picture! Design - Merit: Oak Pass Main House / Walker Workshop © Joe Fletcher Photography

Save this picture! Next LA - Citation: Sberbank Technopark / Eric Owen Moss Architects Courtesy of AIA LA

Save this picture! Next LA - Citation: A4H Office Building / P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S courtesy of AIA LA

News via: (AIA|LA).