Herzog & de Meuron Unveil Designs for a Flagship Building in the Royal College of Art's New London Campus

London's Royal College of Art (RCA) have submitted proposals by Herzog & de Meuron to Wandsworth Council for a new £108 million ($141 million) building in Battersea. The "flagship" project will form part of the RCA's ongoing transformation into a 'STEAM' (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) postgraduate university, facilitating the provision of ten new programmes focusing on computer and materials science, the impact of the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and intelligent mobility.

A competition was held in 2016 in which Herzog & de Meuron competed with the likes of Christian Kerez, Lacaton & Vassal, and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. The successful design features a new café and art materials shop, with improved thoroughfares across the site – all of which will be publicly accessible. An area for large-scale art and design installations will also be created, coupled with expansive areas of indoor planting.