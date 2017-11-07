World
  Structural Design of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Revealed in CAD Drawings

Structural Design of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Revealed in CAD Drawings

Structural Design of Zaha Hadid's 1000 Museum Revealed in CAD Drawings
Structural Proposals. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Structural Proposals. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

As Zaha Hadid Architects’ 1000 Museum residential tower in Miami continues toward its December 2018 completion date (tracked by this nifty countdown clock), the computer drawings for the structure have been revealed, showing the complex structure in section, elevation and detail.

Construction of the 62-story skyscraper is getting close to topping out as it rises past its neighbors on Biscayne Bay.

Check out the drawings below as well as the latest interior and exterior renderings in the gallery at the bottom of the page.

Exoskeleton Detail Profiles. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects Ground Floor Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects Mid-level. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aerial Perspective. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aerial Perspective. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Detail Profiles. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Detail Profiles. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Podium Deck Amenity Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Podium Deck Amenity Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Sun/Swim Terrace. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Sun/Swim Terrace. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aquatic Center/Sky Lounge Facade. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aquatic Center/Sky Lounge Facade. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Ground Floor Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Ground Floor Elevation. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Exoskeleton Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aquatic Center/Sky Lounge Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects
Aquatic Center/Sky Lounge Details. Image © Zaha Hadid Architects

See previous coverage of the building, here

