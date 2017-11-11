Albert Park House / Hindley & Co

+ 32

Landscape Designer Kate Seddon Landscape Design More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Lush gardens and visual drama weave through the existing bones of a Victorian terrace in Albert Park, Melbourne.

CONCEPT The relationship of the house, studio and garden needed to be harmonised to all three's mutual benefit. Ceilings were raised, views were framed, spaces were decluttered and simplified. All made way for the black and white drama that ensued.

BRIEF The Victorian bones had some elegant features, but recent renovations were utilitarian and plain. Our mandate was to make internal and external environments sing harmoniously.

SITE There were three existing courtyards offering only discordance to the inhabitants. By reworking the gardens, facelifting the pool and garage, and selecting the outlooks - external spaces now freely give to the experience from within, and vice versa.