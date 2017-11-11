World
  Albert Park House / Hindley & Co

Albert Park House / Hindley & Co

  • 20:00 - 11 November, 2017
Albert Park House / Hindley & Co
Albert Park House / Hindley & Co, © Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. Lush gardens and visual drama weave through the existing bones of a Victorian terrace in Albert Park, Melbourne.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

CONCEPT The relationship of the house, studio and garden needed to be harmonised to all three's mutual benefit. Ceilings were raised, views were framed, spaces were decluttered and simplified. All made way for the black and white drama that ensued.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

BRIEF The Victorian bones had some elegant features, but recent renovations were utilitarian and plain. Our mandate was to make internal and external environments sing harmoniously.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

SITE There were three existing courtyards offering only discordance to the inhabitants. By reworking the gardens, facelifting the pool and garage, and selecting the outlooks - external spaces now freely give to the experience from within, and vice versa.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
