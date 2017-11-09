World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. Hejidesign
  6. 2017
  Lingers Book Bar / Hejidesign

Lingers Book Bar / Hejidesign

  • 19:00 - 9 November, 2017
Lingers Book Bar / Hejidesign
Lingers Book Bar / Hejidesign, © Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

© Tony Chen © Tony Chen © Tony Chen © Tony Chen + 21

  • Architects

    Hejidesign

  • Location

    27 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yan Chen, Fengmao Hsu

  • Area

    118.71 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tony Chen
© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Lingers book and coffee bar is located in Shenzhen city, a hybrid space which combines reading, books, arts, coffee and desserts.

The color selection of the store is inspired by Wes Anderson's film "The Grand Budapest Hotel", pink with slightly gray and copper rose gold, creating a chic and sweet mood.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The frame and the knob of the main entrance applies the Chinese character of the store's name. Infinite parallel metal lines of the entrance floor leads the visitors to the store, allowing them to escape the hustle and bustle outside.

Plan
Plan

Follow the metal lines into the internal space, white marble flooring and its turning logo partition are seen. The floor-to-ceiling shelves continue same style of the entrance, made of rose gold copper colored metal panel. It cleverly brings the same material from outside to inside, coordinating with each other.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The masstone of interior continues to use white and copper rose gold on marble flooring and walls. A single warm gray wall creates harmony. Layout uses consistently color: marble display plinth, book shelves made of glass with metal frame, different color textiles as pale pink and verdant green make a gentle but modern accent.

The platform between seating area and massive landing book walls lowers the sense of oppression. There is a multifunction room at the end of the platform, providing various purposes for meeting, courses or art display.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen

The copper rose gold metal spreads out to the back wall behind bar and grid cube decoration upon it. Spherical glass chandeliers hang down irregularly from the ceiling bringing a luminous and vivid sense.

All the books, magazines and collections are selected by our owner that reflects the unique personal taste, providing the hipsters in Shenzhen to curl up with a book and coffee.

© Tony Chen
© Tony Chen
