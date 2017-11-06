Yanjiyou Bookstore / Karv One

+ 34

Architects Karv One

Location Kai De Hang Zhou Lai Fu Shi Zhong Xin, XinCheng ShangQuan, Jianggan Qu, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Director Kyle Chan

Area 3200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Dick.L

Design Team Derek Ng, Jacky Wan, Alfred Kwok

Construction Unit Sichuan Minli Architectural Decoration Design Engineering Co., Ltd. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. By capturing natural light and shadow, Karv One draws inspiration from the highly agrarian image of "seeds" for the design of the new Yan Ji You book store in Hangzhou, located in Raffles City Plaza of Qianjiang New City. In continuation of its exploration on the relation between design and cities, Karv One applies the natural elements into the design of space and gives it a dynamic sense of life while strengthening the connection between brand design and Hangzhou culture.

This is a breakthrough that Karv One tries to make by opening up an experience space of uniqueness amid the bustling urban life. The concept of “seed" and "Hangzhou" are creatively blended to show how seeds and culture cast the future of urban life. Brand and space are like seeds sowed in the soil of Hangzhou, which later grow into blossoms all over the city.

The whole space gives the first visual impression with simple lines, coupled with pastoral wood color echoing with the warmth of the mountains, rivers and plants of nature, while the creative design of the ceiling presents a visual illustration of nature and Hangzhou elements in a distinctive way.

Visitors’ sense of ritual and experience at the entrance is something that the designer can never ignore. In the entrance design, Karv One finely balances the aesthetics and visitor experience by strengthening the spatial and visual proportions of the facade. One-piece design of the ceiling serves to extend the entire space. The curtain-like screen separates the indoor and outdoor space, offering a glimmering glance of the environment inside the store.

Sparkling lake, wheat waves, terraced fields... such elements of nature become inspiration of design for the ceiling and floor, implying the coexistence of nature and city.

Sparkling Lake

Nature offers inspiration in design. The burly wood color of the ceiling visually takes up a great proportion of space, contouring the whole space with beautiful curves and planes.

The element of "seed" is interspersed in different areas of space and details. At the display area at the entrance are placed a variety of plant seeds in Hangzhou, symbolizing sowing seeds of culture, which instantly becomes the focal point of visitors’ attention.

The decoration and display are also consistent with the design concept so as to define a consistent style of space. Different areas are connected as an integrated whole with effective arrangement of the contouring lines of the space. In the space of 3200 square meters, the functional areas are laid out in an orderly way. Yet different views are able to be created for visitors through small twists of design.

You may imagine it as the breeze across the lake, the wheat waves, or field with ravines and gullies. Whatever that may be, it adds dynamic elements and layers of space along with the neat contouring lines.

Island Under Cloud

Karv One highlights the uniqueness of the podium, which is independent from books, products and coffee areas, with a slightly differentiated and modern design.

This is a 360-degree podium with "island" theme, with the white iron net ceiling hanging like sky full of clouds while the innovative idea of the hierarchical geometric seating arrangement evolves from "terraces".

Karv One maximizes the sharing nature of the entire space by cleverly coordinating the positions of and distance between the podium in the center and the seats surrounding it, turning the podium to a luxuriant tree in the space seen from afar.

Promenade through Books

The unique scenery and the beautiful view of rivers flowing around architectures in the villages of southern Yangtze river have inspired the design as well. Elements of ancient Chinese bridges over the West Lake are blended into the dynamic contouring lines created with the staggered wooden strips.

The design of polished floor resembles the surface of West Lake, presenting visitors with a feeling of “travelling through willow trees” by West Lake.

Shadow of Lake

The coffee area is designed with a relatively darker background and starry ceiling, whose overall atmosphere echoes with the book shelf and product display sections.

When observed carefully, the light spots on the ceiling come to show wavy patterns. Seen from upside down, they may remind visitor of the sparkling surface of West Lake.

This is another brand flagship store Karv One designed for Yan Ji You after the Chengdu CapitaLand, Beijing LIVAT and Chengdu IFS stores. If the store in Chengdu CapitaLand is a delicate collection of modern creativity, that in Beijing LIVAT a grand but romantic cultural plant and that in Chengdu IFS a dream space to explore the future, how will you define the "seed" beside the Qianjiang River?

Once a Karv One is completed, it awaits people to step in, to experience and to let their imagination stimulated by the diversified design expressions.