World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Australia
  5. Renzo Piano Building Workshop
  6. 2000
  7. Aurora Place / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Aurora Place / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

  • 19:00 - 10 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Aurora Place / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Save this picture!
Aurora Place / Renzo Piano Building Workshop , © Martin Van der Wal
© Martin Van der Wal

© John Gollings © Martin Van der Wal © Martin Van der Wal © Martin Van der Wal + 21

  • Schematic Design Team

    M. Amosso, J. Mc Neal and D. Magnano, H. Peñaranda, M. Palmore, C. Tiberti, M. Frezza, J. Kirimoto; I. Corte (CAD Operator); S. Rossi (models)

  • Design Development and Construction Phase Team

    K. McBryde, C. Kelly with M. Amosso, D. Grieco, M. Kininmonth, M. Lam, A. Laspina, E. Mastrangelo, J. Mc Neal, M. Palmore, D. Pratt, S. Smith, J. Silvester B. Terpeluk, E. Trezzani, L. Trullols, M.C. Turco, T. Uleman and S. D’Atri, L. Bartolomei, M. Ottonello, D. Simonetti (CAD); S. Rossi, C. Palleschi (models)

  • Schematic Design in Collaboration with

    Lend Lease Design Group (Sydney)

  • Design Development and Construction Phase in Collaboration with

    Lend Lease Design Group and Group GSA Pty Ltd (Sydney)

  • Schematic Design Consultants

    Ove Arup & Partners (services and facades); Lend Lease Design Group (structure)

  • Design Development and Construction Consultants

    Lend Lease Design Group Ltd. (structure and services); Ove Arup & Partners (services and facade engineering); Taylor Thomson Whitting (structure for residential building)

  • CAD Operator

    I. Corte

  • Models

    S. Rossi

  • Office Building Floors

    44 (of which 4 technical space)

  • Office Building Surface

    77.600 m² commercial gross area

  • Office Building Height

    190m. top of sail, 224 top of mast

  • Residential Building Address

    155 Macquarie Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

  • Residential Building Floors

    19 (16 + 3 penthouse floors)

  • Residential Building Surface

    18.500 m² gross area

  • Residential Building Height

    71 m. top of sail
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© John Gollings
© John Gollings

Text description provided by the architects. An office and apartments skyscraper in the historical district of Sydney, designed to be human and hospitable, like a vertical village. The use of double-skin, in this case, gives lightness to the building, and acts as a temperature regulator, thus saving valuable energy. To celebrate the Olympic Games in Sydney in the year 2000 the Australian corporation, Lend Lease Development, initiated and commissioned the design and construction of a commercial tower and a residential building. At first sight, the buildings seem to be an exercise in pure form, as if they were sails that rise until they suddenly adopt the shape of an unfolding fan. In fact, however, the building's striking form also incorporates functionality, sociability, and technological innovation.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The project is located in the city's historic district, which dates back to the 1850s. This meant that certain architectural details had to be respected while keeping in perfect harmony with the symbol of the city: its Opera House. The second challenge was of a social order: to build a people-friendly environment where residents and employees would cross paths unobtrusively. The project is comprised of two buildings linked by a glass-covered square which creates an urban microcosm.

Save this picture!
© Martin Van der Wal
© Martin Van der Wal
Save this picture!
Elevations and Sections
Elevations and Sections
Save this picture!
© Olaf de Nooye
© Olaf de Nooye

The residential building has 17 levels and faces Sydney's Botanical Gardens. The office tower is 200 meters high, rises 44 levels, and encompasses 49,000 square meters, and was designed to allow integration between the levels, which was achieved in part by the inclusion of winter gardens and terraces. The design has a built-in ethereal quality making it less imposing on its surroundings. It was important to give it a delicate, free shape, as captured in the shell-like slope of the main facades. The fritted glass "skin" of the building regulates the sun's rays and wall temperatures while taking on a homogenous cream-white, ghostly pallor. This glass skin extends beyond the building volume, dissolving its edges, and accentuating the building's overall lightness.

Save this picture!
© Martin Van der Wal
© Martin Van der Wal
Save this picture!
Residential Building East Facade Section
Residential Building East Facade Section
Save this picture!
© Martin Van der Wal
© Martin Van der Wal
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Office buildings Australia
Cite: "Aurora Place / Renzo Piano Building Workshop " 10 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882963/aurora-place-renzo-piano-building-workshop/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »