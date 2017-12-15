World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Greece
  5. ark4lab of Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

  • 11:00 - 15 December, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture
Save this picture!
Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture, © studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr

© studiovd.gr © studiovd.gr © studiovd.gr © studiovd.gr + 40

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Kavala, a city located in the northern Greece, you can have an alternative coffee break. The black drop is a coffee shop where coffee is treated more like an experience, an urban act. A stand built of mosaic becomes an interactive space for informing and exchanging views on the art of coffee. Materials such as Copper, terrazzo, exposed concrete, old wood surfaces, rusted walls give you the sense that you are a part of a laboratory where you can act and react. 

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr

Α wooden platform built in levels and positioned towards the ‘Kapnergaton’  square removes its boundaries with the exterior transforming the coffee shop into an urban space of gathering. this emerging urbanity is complemented by a wooden structure with references to the parametric design where the user can sit and enjoy the coffee in different ways.   

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr

Among the old walls, there are works of art embedded in the space, such as a portrait made of traditional tiles and a rhinoceros model analyzed in triangles. A black drop is a place where post-industrial contemporary urban aesthetics meet the 'obsession ' of coffee lovers in a way that coffee experience becomes a social act.

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Interior Design Greece
Cite: "Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture" 15 Dec 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882962/black-drop-coffee-shop-ark4lab-of-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »