Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

+ 40

Architects ark4lab of Architecture

Location Kavala, Greece

Lead Architects George Tyrothoulakis, Evdokia Voudouri

Area 130.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs studiovd.gr

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Kavala, a city located in the northern Greece, you can have an alternative coffee break. The black drop is a coffee shop where coffee is treated more like an experience, an urban act. A stand built of mosaic becomes an interactive space for informing and exchanging views on the art of coffee. Materials such as Copper, terrazzo, exposed concrete, old wood surfaces, rusted walls give you the sense that you are a part of a laboratory where you can act and react.

Α wooden platform built in levels and positioned towards the ‘Kapnergaton’ square removes its boundaries with the exterior transforming the coffee shop into an urban space of gathering. this emerging urbanity is complemented by a wooden structure with references to the parametric design where the user can sit and enjoy the coffee in different ways.

Among the old walls, there are works of art embedded in the space, such as a portrait made of traditional tiles and a rhinoceros model analyzed in triangles. A black drop is a place where post-industrial contemporary urban aesthetics meet the 'obsession ' of coffee lovers in a way that coffee experience becomes a social act.