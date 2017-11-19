World
Rental House in Wellin / Jahnke-Ledant Architects

  • 02:00 - 19 November, 2017
Rental House in Wellin / Jahnke-Ledant Architects
Courtesy of Jahnke-Ledant Architects
Courtesy of Jahnke-Ledant Architects

  • Architects

    Jahnke-Ledant Architects

  • Location

    Wellin, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Peter Jahnke, Bruno Ledant

  • Area

    567.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Text description provided by the architects. Originally 3 separate structures, this 18-person rental house has been stitched together by interlocking voids.  The connection of public spaces is critical in this project because it creates visual organization and human interaction in an otherwise disjointed and unconnected series of buildings.

Existing Buildings Diagram
Existing Buildings Diagram
Circulation Diagram
Circulation Diagram
The middle structure, which was originally a residence, has been completely gutted and replaced with kitchen on the ground floor and a new vertical stair that distributes circulation to the different levels in the adjacent structures. Stair landings act as balconies that open into double-height spaces connecting visitors with their family and friends. The mix of careful conservation during demolition and judicious use of modest materials result in a building that is rich with texture, color, and history.

