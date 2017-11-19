Rental House in Wellin / Jahnke-Ledant Architects

+ 27

Architects Jahnke-Ledant Architects

Location Wellin, Belgium

Lead Architects Peter Jahnke, Bruno Ledant

Area 567.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Originally 3 separate structures, this 18-person rental house has been stitched together by interlocking voids. The connection of public spaces is critical in this project because it creates visual organization and human interaction in an otherwise disjointed and unconnected series of buildings.

The middle structure, which was originally a residence, has been completely gutted and replaced with kitchen on the ground floor and a new vertical stair that distributes circulation to the different levels in the adjacent structures. Stair landings act as balconies that open into double-height spaces connecting visitors with their family and friends. The mix of careful conservation during demolition and judicious use of modest materials result in a building that is rich with texture, color, and history.