World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United States
  5. Deborah Berke Partners
  6. 2017
  7. 21c Museum Hotel Nashville / Deborah Berke Partners

21c Museum Hotel Nashville / Deborah Berke Partners

  • 15:00 - 6 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
21c Museum Hotel Nashville / Deborah Berke Partners
Save this picture!
21c Museum Hotel Nashville / Deborah Berke Partners, © Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

© Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper + 25

  • Architects

    Deborah Berke Partners

  • Location

    Nashville, TN, United States

  • Lead Architects / Designers

    Deborah Berke, Terrence Schroeder, Stephen Brockman, Gabriel Ce, Duncan White, Gunnar Burke, Virginia Gray, Erin McCormick, Emily Martin

  • Lighting Design

    Illumination Works

  • Area

    120000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chris Cooper

  • Architect of Record

    Perfido Weiskopf Wagstaff + Goettel

  • Historic Preservation Consultant

    Thomason and Associates

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Babich Acoustics

  • Structural Engineers

    Structural Design Group

  • Civil Engineer

    Littlejohn Engineering Associates

  • MEP

    I.C. Thomasson Associates

  • General Contractor

    R.C. Mathews Contractor

  • Client

    21c Museum Hotels
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Text description provided by the architects. Celebrating the authentic culture and sense of place of Nashville, the newest edition of the 21c Museum Hotels transforms a former hardware store and warehouse into a 21st century boutique hotel and destination restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The design of the hotel highlights the history of the Gray & Dudley Hardware Company building while creating a contemporary experience reflecting the vibrancy of Nashville today. A new entrance on Second Avenue leads to the public areas, which have concrete floors and exposed metal beams and columns, celebrating the building’s industrial heritage. These elements are combined with rich upholstery, a sophisticated color palette, and metal accents, creating an eclectic, contemporary juxtaposition of materials and furnishings. The lobby and gift shop also function as a lounge overlooking a double height ballroom on the lower level.  Contemporary art is incorporated throughout all the public areas, including a linear gallery that leads to the restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The Southern farm-to-table restaurant features a double-height space centered on a custom wood and blackened steel bar with copper and zinc accents. Large doors open onto an outdoor dining area on Bank Alley, bringing new activity to this downtown passage.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Conference and meeting facilities are located on the second floor overlooking the double-height restaurant, creating visual connections between different spaces and making visitors feel like they are a part of the vitality of the hotel. A blackened steel staircase with perforated metal treads—industrial but refined—links the conference area to the lobby and the lower level ballroom.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

On the six upper floors, which contain 124 guest rooms, historic building fabric like exposed brick and timber beams are occasionally revealed, adding texture and underscoring the building’s history and materiality. Three new light wells bring natural illumination deep into the building. Inside, dark paneled entry halls open into bright guest rooms outfitted with richly colored furnishings and contemporary art from 21c’s renowned collection.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

A penthouse rooftop addition is set back from the landmarked Chicago School façade, creating space for a large outdoor terrace. The seven penthouse guest rooms allow visitors to relax indoors or out, taking in the activity of Second Avenue.

Save this picture!
East - West section
East - West section

The project’s highly tactile material palette and custom details draw on the idea of craftsmanship embodied by the warehouse building, and connects the hotel to Nashville’s continuing tradition of making art, objects, culture, and food. 21c is a place where visitors and Nashville residents alike will feel right at home.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment United States
Cite: "21c Museum Hotel Nashville / Deborah Berke Partners" 06 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882960/21c-museum-hotel-nashville-deborah-berke-partners/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »