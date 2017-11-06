World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Spain
  5. Masquespacio
  6. Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio

Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio

  • 13:00 - 6 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio
Save this picture!
Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio, © Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

© Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran © Luis Beltran + 15

  • Lighting

    Designed by Masquespacio, local production

  • Tables, Shelfs and Decoration

    Designed by Masquespacio, local production

  • Stools

    Designed by Masquespacio, local production

  • Client

    Doctor Manzana
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. Masquespacio just finished the design for Doctor Manzana’s second store, specialized in smartphone repairs and gadgets, located in the University district from Valencia. The history from Doctor Manzana and Masquespacio started during the summer of 2013 when their founders Fran and Reyes commissioned the creative consultancy to redesign their brand and create their first point of sale.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

Being the brand specialized in reparations of mobile phones and smartphone cases, above other accessories for smartphones, the brand reinvention focused mainly on the 54 degrees angle of touch screens. That angle was applied both to the brand as well as to the interior design, besides four different colors: green and blue as a reference to the doctor, salmon for the fashionistas and purple for the geeks. Metal, on the other hand, adds an industrial touch that reminds us of the laboratories.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

For the second store, Masquespacio sought to maintain the brands’ identity already marked during the first project, offering a new custom-made design that could be recognized by Doctor Manzana’s actual clients and at the same time propose a completely different design for this new point of sale. Thereby we can still recognize the 54 degrees angles, colors, and materials, but giving more importance to the metal finishes. Above, compared with the first store, additional elements have been added to propose a better service related to storage and the change of the kind of products on sale.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran

To be highlighted is the space that will serve for workshops and talks, that is completely separated from the store and includes the Doctor Workshop high stool chair designed by Masquespacio and that will be the first official product sold directly through Masquespacio below their sub-brand Mas Creations*.

Save this picture!
© Luis Beltran
© Luis Beltran
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Interior Design Spain
Cite: "Doctor Manzana's Second Store / Masquespacio" 06 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882953/doctor-manzanas-second-store-masquespacio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »