China's New Ecology Center Takes A Crab-tivating Form

Only three years after President Xi Jinping declared, no more "weird buildings," in China, a giant mimetic crab construction on Yangcheng Lake's eastern shore, adds to the world's ever-growing list of "duck" buildings.

The Yangcheng Lake, in Kunshan, is famous for the mitten crab, an autumn Chinese delicacy named for their furry claws. With its dark stainless steel shell, white pincers, and hairy claws, the only way this building doesn’t resemble the mitten crab is in size. At three stories the new structure is 16 meters high and 75 meters long. A mitten crab, on the other hand, is about the size of a human palm.

While interior work for this commercial, entertainment building is still being built, the exterior is able to withstand typhoons and strong shore winds. In the second half of 2018, visitors will be able to celebrate Chinese crab culture at this ecology center.

News via: Guancha.