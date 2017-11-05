VH6 House / Idee architects

+ 49

Architects Idee architects

Location p. Long Biên, Vietnam

Architects in Charge Tran Ngoc Linh, Nguyen Huy Hai, Nguyen Ngoc Quynh, Nguyen Dang Quang, Nguyen Dac Nguyen, Tham Đuc Hung

Area 350.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Architects were assigned to design a corner villa in an urban finished civil work.

In here, series of apartments were finished civil work and sold many years ago. Many of them have not been used and damaged by years when the urbanization is ahead of the need of people.

The villa overlooks a wide space with an extensive view and a large meadow. From the inside of villa, one can see the whole of Western view - the main hot direction of Vietnam climate.

Requirements for architects including the use for a family with 2 children with a modern life style, extension space will take all advantage of the view, be able to prevent high temperature by direct light from Western as well as keep security because of low population density here.

The design is discussed with a simple and condensed cube but still keep the harmony with the whole architecture around. It is easy to see the villa far from the meadow. A large pent-roof is designed round the first floor to shade the sun for inside space. The above pent-roof will be a big balcony where can seat to sight the meadow every morning.

The whole front of villa will be use a flexible brise-soleil system which is able to open wide and close, therefore it is able to adjust the light into the house and keep security. Belongs to weather and feeling, the house can be open minded or closed with outside.

The living room at the first floor, the kitchen is lengthened by the next wide pent-roof where is extended by the concrete roof plank alongside the house. Thereby it is extending the using space and clearing boundaries between inside and outside of the garden.

The master bedroom is set up flexibly. When necessary, it is able to open wide to the corridor and still keep the view of around meadow. It is connected with the first floor by a duplex space.

Similarly, the children bedroom on the third floor is also connected with the playing room on the attic floor by the duplex space. This place is considered as a playing area for children; their bedroom is separated with the playing ground by a closet which is able to open the doors to connect between the sleeping and playing area.

Glass roof is opened freely to the sky with a little sun, which creates a transparent playground for children.