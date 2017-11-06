World






  De la Roche Residence / NatureHumaine

De la Roche Residence / NatureHumaine

  11:00 - 6 November, 2017
De la Roche Residence / NatureHumaine
De la Roche Residence / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 23

  • Architects

    NatureHumaine

  • Location

    Montreal, Canada

  • Architects in Charge

    Stéphane Rasselet, Fanny Larhantec, Fanny Guigon

  • Area

    2060.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. A couple with two young children wish to transform a duplex located in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie into their principal family residence. The project consists in reorganizing the original portion of the house and enlarging it with an extension in the yard while preserving the façade on the street as required by the city bylaws.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Suspended above the dining room, a grey angular volume sheltering the master bedroom cantilevers out over the garden terrace. For more intimacy, a pair of steel blades unfolds in front of two large panes of glass over the garden façade filtering the views from the neighbours and modulating the natural light coming into the living spaces.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Wishing to create an effect of depth on the garden façade, two tones of colours are used; one gray tone for the suspended volume covered in fibrocement boards and an other in copper for the windows, steel blades and the patio door in the recessed portion of the back wall. An angular frame like structure connects both immediate neighbours as a result of their differences in the protrusions of their constructions.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Within the house, a staircase positioned directly under a generous skylight becomes the focal element of the house. Three entities compose this staircase; the first steps cladded in white marble, a wooden landing cladded in Russian plywood that continues through the family room to become a working surface and finally the circular stair painted white with perforated steel guards and steps in white birch.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Integrated elements such as concealed doors and furniture combine to tones of whites; greys and blacks contribute in creating a warm and minimalist atmosphere throughout every room in the house.

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
