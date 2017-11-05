Arata Isozaki On "Ma," the Japanese Concept of In-Between Space

Take a peek into Japanese architect and theorist Arata Isozaki’s treehouse studio in the first of PLANE—SITE’s new video series, Time-Space-Existence. In this inaugural film, Isozaki discusses the Japanese concept of the space and time that exists in-between things, called "ma." Especially inspiring is Isozaki’s refusal to be stuck in one architectural style, as he describes how each of his designs is a specific solution born out of the project’s context.

With their short films, PLANE—SITE seeks to celebrate the GAA Foundation’s Time-Space-Existence exhibition, which will bring together over 100 architects from all over the globe at the Venice Architecture Biennial in May 2018. Each film in the series will highlight the exhibition’s themes through an interview with a person central to global architecture. The protagonists will reflect on their architectural values as well as poetic and personal meditations.

The remaining Time-Space-Existence videos will feature both prominent and emerging architects including Peter Eisenman, Meinhard von Gerkan, WOHA Architects, Curtis Fentress, Kengo Kuma, Denise Scott-Brown, Dirk Hebel and more, with one video to be released each month leading up to the exhibit's opening.

News via PLANE-SITE.