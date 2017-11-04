World
New Map Celebrates Tokyo's Concrete Architecture, © Jimmy Cohrssen
© Jimmy Cohrssen

London-based publisher Blue Crow Media’s architectural guide series continues with Concrete Tokyo Map. A collaboration with design writer Naomi Pollock and photographer Jimmy Cohrssen, the map lays out 50 of Tokyo’s concrete wonders.

© Jimmy Cohrssen © Jimmy Cohrssen © Jimmy Cohrssen © Jimmy Cohrssen + 10

© Jimmy Cohrssen
© Jimmy Cohrssen

Over time, concrete has become a flexible and artistic material in Japanese architecture, thanks to their skilled architects and contractors. Concrete has aesthetic variety, allows for flexibility within Tokyo’s oddly shaped sites, and supports many structures in this earthquake-prone city.

© Jimmy Cohrssen
© Jimmy Cohrssen

Covering Tokyo’s concrete architecture from the 1930’s through today, Concrete Tokyo Map details the work of architects such as Tadao Ando, Le Corbusier, Toyo Ito, Kenzo Tange, Kunio Maekawa, Antonin Raymond and more.

© Jimmy Cohrssen
© Jimmy Cohrssen

The eleventh in this series dedicated to 20th-century architecture, Concrete Tokyo Map will be followed by London Underground Architecture and Design Map on November 15th. Other titles in the series include Concrete New York Map, Brutalist Sydney Map, Brutalist Paris Map, Modern Berlin Map and Brutalist Boston Map.

News Via: Blue Crow Media.

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "New Map Celebrates Tokyo's Concrete Architecture" 04 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882861/new-map-celebrates-tokyos-concrete-architecture/>

