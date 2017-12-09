World
Social Tailors / SuperLimão Studio

  • 09:00 - 9 December, 2017
Social Tailors / SuperLimão Studio
Social Tailors / SuperLimão Studio, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 20

  • Architects

    SuperLimão Studio

  • Location

    Itaim Bibi, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 03178-200, Brazil

  • Design Team

    Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Letícia Domingues

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Itaim Bibi, in São Paulo, Social Tailors is an agency specializing in digital media. SuperLimão Studio was commissioned to propose a project for the company's new headquarters that would transform the workspace into a place for sharing knowledge, whose main objective was to keep the team connected and integrated.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Plan
Plan
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

For this, each space was designed and detailed doing everything tailored. With approximately 250 m² and all designed in BIM, the program predicted the following spaces: open space work area, meeting rooms, decompression area, Phone Booth, bathrooms and canopy. Just after the entrance hall is the distribution of all circulations and the whole program becomes perceptive.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

For the area of decompression was developed a multipurpose mobile that allows different configurations and interactions between people. A grandstand that works as a presentation space for all staff, support benches and tables at different heights to work with. In addition, it creates an environment for meetings and quick ideas that do not require the use of meeting rooms. To divide this volume of the circulation of the canopy and bathrooms were developed panels of felt and designed and made by SuperLimão.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The meeting room is contained in a large volume clad in Tauari wood which stands in a prominent place in the design. Situated in front of the grandstand, this volume contains the meeting room, a phone booth and several service cabinets that cater to both sides of the joinery.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The work area is formed by work platforms that were designed by SuperLimão for Riccó and today they have become line product of the factory. In this area were installed grids of electric profiles that house acoustic plates of mineralized wood and also luminaires specially designed for the project.

