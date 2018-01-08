World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. LCGA Design
  6. 2017
  7. Scene House / LCGA Design

Scene House / LCGA Design

  • 19:00 - 8 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Scene House / LCGA Design
Save this picture!
Scene House / LCGA Design, © Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

© Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese © Hey!Cheese + 29

  • Architects

    LCGA Design

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Circle Huang, Gina Chiu

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hey!Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for this case is “light”. Not only making the space have enough nature light, we also brought linear lights, suspended light boxes and backlighting windows on the folding door making various appearance in one space.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

We applied the concept of angle to many details to make the various look by lights when they project on the different angles. When planning the layout, we added the variable and light penetrating space divider.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

In additional to the dining function in the dining space, it’s also a working area. The living room is not just a relaxing public space but also an individual guest room when you pull the folding door and transform the sofa to bed. To add the space consistency, we used the unpretentious material as extension and applied the rectangular tiles from the floor and extended to the wall.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese

The visual focuses in the public area are the suspended bar and storage light boxes which were made of thin iron sheet. The suspended bar extends to the bedroom divided by the iron sheet window to have different functions. The suspended light boxes show unique interior scenes. It has lights from all four sides so you can see different “scenes” wherever you look at those light boxes.

Save this picture!
© Hey!Cheese
© Hey!Cheese
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Scene House / LCGA Design" 08 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882851/scene-house-lcga-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hey!Cheese

‘光景’住宅 / 禾睿设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »