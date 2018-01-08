Scene House / LCGA Design

+ 29

Architects LCGA Design

Location Taipei, Taiwan

Lead Architects Circle Huang, Gina Chiu

Area 75.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hey!Cheese

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The main concept for this case is “light”. Not only making the space have enough nature light, we also brought linear lights, suspended light boxes and backlighting windows on the folding door making various appearance in one space.

We applied the concept of angle to many details to make the various look by lights when they project on the different angles. When planning the layout, we added the variable and light penetrating space divider.

In additional to the dining function in the dining space, it’s also a working area. The living room is not just a relaxing public space but also an individual guest room when you pull the folding door and transform the sofa to bed. To add the space consistency, we used the unpretentious material as extension and applied the rectangular tiles from the floor and extended to the wall.

The visual focuses in the public area are the suspended bar and storage light boxes which were made of thin iron sheet. The suspended bar extends to the bedroom divided by the iron sheet window to have different functions. The suspended light boxes show unique interior scenes. It has lights from all four sides so you can see different “scenes” wherever you look at those light boxes.