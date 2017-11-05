World
Creative Kitchen Designs and Their Details: The Best Photos of the Week

Creative Kitchen Designs and Their Details: The Best Photos of the Week
Creative Kitchen Designs and Their Details: The Best Photos of the Week, © Oliver Smith
© Oliver Smith

More and more, the kitchen is gaining importance in house design, in many cases serving as the center around which the rest of the spaces unfold. For this reason, this week we present a selection of 15 images of kitchens, from different parts of the world, which allow us to appreciate the variety of configurations, materials, and shapes now used in this important space. Read on to see the images of photographers including BoysPlayNicePeter Bennetts, and Juane Sepulveda

Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners

Pit House / UID Architects

© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners
© Koji Fujii / Nacasa ＆ Partners

Rena Lorenz

House P / Yonder - Architektur Und Design

© Rena Lorenz
© Rena Lorenz

BoysPlayNice

Rusty House / OK PLAN ARCHITECTS

© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Invy & Eric Ng

Lucky Shophouse / CHANG Architects

© Invy & Eric Ng
© Invy & Eric Ng

Toby Scott

Naranga Avenue House / James Russell Architect

© Toby Scott
© Toby Scott

Hiroshi Ueda

Nest / UID Architects

© Hiroshi Ueda
© Hiroshi Ueda

NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

House in Chau Doc / NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Cortesía de NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS
Cortesía de NISHIZAWAARCHITECTS

Adrien Williams

Maison sur le Lac / ACDF Architecture

© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Juane Sepulveda

Transformation d'un Atelier en Loft / NZI Architectes

© Juane Sepulveda
© Juane Sepulveda

Lisbeth Grosmann

Gable House / Sheri Haby Architects

© Lisbeth Grosmann
© Lisbeth Grosmann

Peter Bennetts

Brick House / Andrew Burges Architects

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Filip Dujardin

Protected Houses Renovation / Atelier Tom Vanhee

© Filip Dujardin
© Filip Dujardin

Peter Bennetts

Theresa Street Residence / Sonelo Design Studio

© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Kazuyasu Kochi

Ana House / Kochi Architect's Studio

© Kazuyasu Kochi
© Kazuyasu Kochi
Cite: María Francisca González. "Creative Kitchen Designs and Their Details: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: Las 15 mejores imágenes de cocinas y sus detalles] 05 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882848/creative-kitchen-designs-and-their-details-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>

