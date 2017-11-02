World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year

Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year
Save this picture!
Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year, The Juilliard School, New York City. Image © Iwan Baan
The Juilliard School, New York City. Image © Iwan Baan

The Wall Street Journal has selected New York-based firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro as their 2017 “Architecture Innovator of the Year.”

Led by partners Liz Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin, over the past decade the firm has quickly grown from a largely conceptual practice focused on installations, performance and unbuilt works to a full-fledged, international office with completed and in-progress projects around the globe.

Save this picture!
(from left) Ricardo Scofidio, award presenter Roni Horn, Liz Diller, Benjamin Gilmartin and Charles Renfro. Image © BFA.com
(from left) Ricardo Scofidio, award presenter Roni Horn, Liz Diller, Benjamin Gilmartin and Charles Renfro. Image © BFA.com

The firm was lauded by the Wall Street Journal for their performative architecture and ability to constantly reinvent themselves.

“DS+R is the firm for anyone who holds fast to the idea of design as coessential with art, especially avant-garde performance and installation art,” writes the WSJ’s Ian Volner in a profile on the firm. “It’s the hometown team, carrying the flag for an architecture of nerve and sophistication into new and ever more challenging terrain.”

Check out a gallery of highlights from the firm’s recent work in the gallery below, and read the full profile by clicking the twitter embed here (direct link leads to paywall): 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882845/diller-scofidio-plus-renfro-named-wsjs-2017-architectural-innovator-of-the-year/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »