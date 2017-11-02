Diller Scofidio + Renfro Named WSJ's 2017 Architectural Innovator of the Year

Save this picture! The Juilliard School, New York City. Image © Iwan Baan

The Wall Street Journal has selected New York-based firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro as their 2017 “Architecture Innovator of the Year.”

Led by partners Liz Diller, Ricardo Scofidio, Charles Renfro and Benjamin Gilmartin, over the past decade the firm has quickly grown from a largely conceptual practice focused on installations, performance and unbuilt works to a full-fledged, international office with completed and in-progress projects around the globe.

Save this picture! (from left) Ricardo Scofidio, award presenter Roni Horn, Liz Diller, Benjamin Gilmartin and Charles Renfro. Image © BFA.com

The firm was lauded by the Wall Street Journal for their performative architecture and ability to constantly reinvent themselves.

“DS+R is the firm for anyone who holds fast to the idea of design as coessential with art, especially avant-garde performance and installation art,” writes the WSJ’s Ian Volner in a profile on the firm. “It’s the hometown team, carrying the flag for an architecture of nerve and sophistication into new and ever more challenging terrain.”

Check out a gallery of highlights from the firm’s recent work in the gallery below, and read the full profile by clicking the twitter embed here (direct link leads to paywall):