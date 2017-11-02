Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition

Save this picture! 1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten. Image Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

The Austrian firm Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of a signature new concert hall in Munich, Germany, beating out proposals from 30 of the world’s most notable architecture practices.

The competition tasked architects with designing a stand-alone new structure on a 5,300-square-meter site near the Ostbahnhof train station in the neighborhood of Werksviertel. The building program included an overall floor area of approximately 9,500 square meters, including a larger 1800-seat concert hall and a more intimate 600-seat venue that satisfy “the most exacting acoustic requirements.”

Other functions include a new venue and practice halls for the Munich College for Music and Drama, a musical education area, a foyer, dining option, retail and offices. A underground garage below the structure will contain several levels of parking spaces.

The jury lauded Cukrowicz Nachbaur’s entry as “restrained and expressive at the same time,” as its glassy facade did not preference any single elevation, but could instead been seen as a beacon for the neighborhood. At 45 meters tall, it would offer up a variety of views both out to the city, and from the plaza to the activity within.

1st Prize

Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten. Image Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

2nd Prize

PFP Planungs

2nd Prize - PFP Planungs. Image Courtesy of PFP Planungs

2nd Prize - PFP Planungs. Image Courtesy of PFP Planungs

3rd Prize

David Chipperfield Architects

3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

4th Prize

3XN

4th Prize - 3XN. Image Courtesy of 3XN

4th Prize - 3XN. Image Courtesy of 3XN

5th Prize

Staab Architeckten

5th Prize - Staab Architekten. Image Courtesy of Staab Architekten

5th Prize - Staab Architekten. Image Courtesy of Staab Architekten

Honorable Mentions

Henning Larsen Architects

Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects

Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Mecanoo

Honorable Mention - Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Honorable Mention - Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo

Christ & Gantenbein

Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein

Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein

You can also check out models and renderings for the other 22 entries, including proposals by Herzog & de Meuron, Barozzi Veiga, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Snohetta and more, here (click the “further participants” tab).

