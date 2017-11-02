Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition
The Austrian firm Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of a signature new concert hall in Munich, Germany, beating out proposals from 30 of the world’s most notable architecture practices.
The competition tasked architects with designing a stand-alone new structure on a 5,300-square-meter site near the Ostbahnhof train station in the neighborhood of Werksviertel. The building program included an overall floor area of approximately 9,500 square meters, including a larger 1800-seat concert hall and a more intimate 600-seat venue that satisfy “the most exacting acoustic requirements.”
Other functions include a new venue and practice halls for the Munich College for Music and Drama, a musical education area, a foyer, dining option, retail and offices. A underground garage below the structure will contain several levels of parking spaces.
The jury lauded Cukrowicz Nachbaur’s entry as “restrained and expressive at the same time,” as its glassy facade did not preference any single elevation, but could instead been seen as a beacon for the neighborhood. At 45 meters tall, it would offer up a variety of views both out to the city, and from the plaza to the activity within.
You can also check out models and renderings for the other 22 entries, including proposals by Herzog & de Meuron, Barozzi Veiga, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Snohetta and more, here (click the “further participants” tab).
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882837/cukrowicz-nachbaur-architekte-beats-out-30-top-firms-in-munich-concert-hall-competition/>