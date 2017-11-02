World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition

Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition

Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition
1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten. Image Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
The Austrian firm Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte has been selected as the winner of an international competition for the design of a signature new concert hall in Munich, Germany, beating out proposals from 30 of the world’s most notable architecture practices.

The competition tasked architects with designing a stand-alone new structure on a 5,300-square-meter site near the Ostbahnhof train station in the neighborhood of Werksviertel. The building program included an overall floor area of approximately 9,500 square meters, including a larger 1800-seat concert hall and a more intimate 600-seat venue that satisfy “the most exacting acoustic requirements.”

2nd Prize - PFP Planungs. Image Courtesy of PFP Planungs 3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects 4th Prize - 3XN. Image Courtesy of 3XN 5th Prize - Staab Architekten. Image Courtesy of Staab Architekten + 49

Other functions include a new venue and practice halls for the Munich College for Music and Drama, a musical education area, a foyer, dining option, retail and offices. A underground garage below the structure will contain several levels of parking spaces.

The jury lauded Cukrowicz Nachbaur’s entry as “restrained and expressive at the same time,” as its glassy facade did not preference any single elevation, but could instead been seen as a beacon for the neighborhood. At 45 meters tall, it would offer up a variety of views both out to the city, and from the plaza to the activity within.

1st Prize

Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten

Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition, Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten. Image Courtesy of Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten
1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
1st Prize - Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekten © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

2nd Prize

PFP Planungs

2nd Prize - PFP Planungs. Image Courtesy of PFP Planungs
2nd Prize - PFP Planungs. Image Courtesy of PFP Planungs
2nd Prize - PFP Planungs © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
2nd Prize - PFP Planungs © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

3rd Prize

David Chipperfield Architects

3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects
3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects
3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
3rd Prize - David Chipperfield Architects © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

4th Prize

3XN

4th Prize - 3XN. Image Courtesy of 3XN
4th Prize - 3XN. Image Courtesy of 3XN
4th Prize - 3XN © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
4th Prize - 3XN © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

5th Prize

Staab Architeckten

5th Prize - Staab Architekten. Image Courtesy of Staab Architekten
5th Prize - Staab Architekten. Image Courtesy of Staab Architekten
5th Prize - Staab Architekten © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
5th Prize - Staab Architekten © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

Honorable Mentions

Henning Larsen Architects

Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects
Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects
Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
Honorable Mention - Henning Larsen Architects © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

Zaha Hadid Architects

Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
Honorable Mention - Zaha Hadid Architects © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

Mecanoo

Honorable Mention - Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Honorable Mention - Mecanoo. Image Courtesy of Mecanoo
Honorable Mention - Mecanoo © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
Honorable Mention - Mecanoo © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

Christ & Gantenbein

Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein
Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein. Image Courtesy of Christ & Gantenbein
Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein © <a href='http://www.wuthenow-photo.de'>Hans-Joachim Wuthenow</a>
Honorable Mention - Christ & Gantenbein © Hans-Joachim Wuthenow

You can also check out models and renderings for the other 22 entries, including proposals by Herzog & de Meuron, Barozzi Veiga, Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Snohetta and more, here (click the “further participants” tab).

News via Concert Hall Munich Design Competition

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Cukrowicz Nachbaur Architekte Beats Out 30 Top Firms in Munich Concert Hall Competition" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882837/cukrowicz-nachbaur-architekte-beats-out-30-top-firms-in-munich-concert-hall-competition/>

