  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
5 Emerging Firms Shortlisted for 2017 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program

Save this picture!
5 Emerging Firms Shortlisted for 2017 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program, Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.
Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA P.S.1 have announced the five finalists of their 2018 Young Architects Program (YAP).

Now in it’s 18th year, the competition was founded to offer emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design a temporary, outdoor installation within the walls of the P.S.1 courtyard for MoMA’s annual summer “Warm-Up” series. Architects are challenged to develop creative designs that provide shade, seating and water, while working within guidelines that address environmental issues, including sustainability and recycling.

The finalists include:

  • LeCavalier R+D: Jesse LeCavalier

  • FreelandBuck: David Freeland and Brennan Buck

  • OFICINAA [Silvia Benedito+Axel Häusler]

  • BairBalliet: Kelly Bair and Kristy Balliet

  • Jennifer Newsom & Tom Carruthers

The five firms were selected following a nomination process that asked deans of architecture schools and editors of architectural publications to submit names of firms comprised of students, recent graduates, or established architects experimenting with new styles or techniques. Over 30 firms were considered for this year’s YAP.

A winner will be announced in early 2018.

Last year’s winner was Jenny Sabin Studio for their light catching installation, "Lumen."

Other previous winners include Escobedo Soliz Studio's Weaving the Courtyard (2016)Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance (2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and  Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).

Jenny Sabin Studio's Light-Capturing "Lumen" Installation Debuts at MoMA PS1

Jenny Sabin Studio's "Lumen," winner of the Museum of Modern Art's 2017 Young Architects Program, has made its debut in the MoMA PS1 Courtyard in New York City, where it will play host to the 20th season of Warm Up, MoMA PS1 's pioneering outdoor music series.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "5 Emerging Firms Shortlisted for 2017 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882830/5-emerging-firms-shortlisted-for-2017-moma-ps1-young-architects-program/>

