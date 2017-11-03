Sukhumvit 50 House / DFAP Architect

+ 20

Architects DFAP Architect

Location Khlong Toei, Thailand

Architects in Charge Preecha Navaprapakul, Sakorn Thongduang

Area 620.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Boonchet Chuangsuvanich

Interior Architects DFAP Architect (Chaydan Satien, Variya Vongprachum)

Structure Engineer Thanachit Chinagorn More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located at the end of the alley (soi) with a width of 5.00 meters. The site is surrounded by residential buildings with some part of the front entrance facing the street. Both sides of the land are neighbor’s houses and behind is a 4-storey apartment. Because the limitations of the site and its surrounding environment, the design approach for the house is to have adequate spaces, easily accessible, views and to meet the owner’s requirements, which result in a 3-storey building of multi-rectangular forms.

The design of the building starts with rectangular boxes, deducted into a U-shaped with a central court that connect between the outside and inside spaces. The projected mass of building on the 2nd and 3rd floors provides a parking space for the ground floor and views for the 3rd floor.

The second floor is a box interlocking into the main building as a metaphor for interlocking bodies. The architectural style mimics the characteristics of the homeowner who is a doctor. She requires her house to have connecting and challenging spaces like doctor challenges with diagnosis and treatment for the patients. The long rectangular box is the owner's master bedroom. The cantilever make the entrance stand out and provide an open space for the ground floor. The solid wall offers privacy to the rooms, the terrace and windows provide view of large trees and green landscape opposite from the house.

To bring natural light and good ventilation, the house is designed into a U-shaped building with a small central court that continues into the house, which creates a good atmosphere for living and dining areas. This space is two-storey height. There is a staircase from first to third floor and the open void from the second floor hallway to the living room on the ground floor that creates an open space that overlooking into the garden outside the house. This space allows air to flow into the house and bring natural light.