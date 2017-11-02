World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. BIJL Architecture
  6. 2017
  7. GitarrenHaus / BIJL Architecture

GitarrenHaus / BIJL Architecture

  • 17:00 - 2 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GitarrenHaus / BIJL Architecture
Save this picture!
GitarrenHaus / BIJL Architecture, © Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu + 20

  • Builder

    Stuart Wilson Constructions

  • Cabinetmaker

    Driftwood Joinery

  • Structural Engineer

    Harrison and Morris Consultancy

  • Hydraulic Engineer

    Donovan

  • Furniture

    DesignByThem
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. As the property is in a conservation area characterised by the sandstone and masonry dwellings of Walter Burley-Griffin, it was important to celebrate and improve the expression of the existing dwelling and its own masonry construction. 

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

 Our approach was to deploy a monochromatic colour palette and simplify the material language of the dwelling, so that the existing substantial sandstone lower ground floor and rear volume could be refurbished and brought back to life. This included streamlining the fenestration, which had previously been very fussy and in poor condition, and consolidating the awkwardly shaped deck which has expansive views that were not maximised in the previous arrangement of the dwelling’s key spaces.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Bushfire and maintenance considerations were also required for the property, and as such we retained and repainted the existing painted brickwork, and relined and extended the existing eaves of the roof with stained timber boards, providing a naturalistic warmth to the interface of the dwelling with the external spaces.

Save this picture!
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Australia
Cite: "GitarrenHaus / BIJL Architecture" 02 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882809/guitarrenhaus-bijl-architecture/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »