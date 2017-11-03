World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Portugal
  5. Fala Atelier
  6. 2017
  Serralves' Pavilion / Fala Atelier

Serralves’ Pavilion / Fala Atelier

  • 05:00 - 3 November, 2017
Serralves' Pavilion / Fala Atelier
Serralves' Pavilion / Fala Atelier, © Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

© Ricardo Loureiro

  • Architects

    Fala Atelier

  • Location

    Porto, Portugal

  • Design Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Rute Peixoto, Elisa Sassi, Paulo Sousa

  • Area

    36.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Loureiro

  • Art

    'Gozolândia' (filme), por Priscila Fernandes

  • Contractor

    J Sousa Teixeira, E&C

  • Client

    Fundação Serralves, Fundação Bienal de São Paulo
© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

Text description provided by the architects. On the occasion of the 32nd São Paulo Biennial, a temporary art gallery was to be installed in a slopped garden at the Serralves’ Foundation. The brief was vague and open to speculation.

Collages
Collages

A folly, as the word itself suggests, is an extravagant, frivolous or unreal building, thought more for an artistic expression than for functional reasons. The pavilion is, indeed, all of that. Through a polyphonic repertoire, it aims at being both a temple, a temporary construction and a toy, neo-classical and post-modern.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

A rational structure encloses a cubic volume. The understandable metric of the wood elements finds a mismatch in the proportions of the openings and in the apparently arbitrary colours. A plinth erases the relationship with the sloping terrain, claiming for autonomy. Two round black marble elements mark the entrances while a red beam crosses the inner space. Inside, five lounger chairs provide an uncertain sense of domesticity to the otherwise monumental construction.

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro

The folly is a playful combination of pragmatic seriousness and frivolous irony. A composition where each element has its own value, complementing and contradicting each other.

Plans
Plans

Priscila Fernandes’ film about contemplation and leisure found a dialogue with both the park and the light-heartedness of the architecture. Perhaps, the folly was to architectural languages what Priscila’s film is to leisure: a joyful and reflective pastiche…

© Ricardo Loureiro
© Ricardo Loureiro
Product:

Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion Portugal
Cite: "Serralves’ Pavilion / Fala Atelier" 03 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882799/serralves-pavilion-fala-atelier/>

