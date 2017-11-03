World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Mexico
  Delfino Lozano
  2017
  7. Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano

  • 11:00 - 3 November, 2017
  • Collaborators

    Bernardo Sánchez, Sebastián Aldrete

  • Structural engineer

    Delfino Lozano Armenta

  • Mooma Mosaic

    Manuel de la Torre

  • Carpentry

    Mauricio Villalbazo

  • Ironwork-windows

    Frank Chamú

  • Electrical/plumbing

    Eugenio Martinez

  • Materials

    brick/block, Jalcreto Lattice, Pinewood, Steel: rod, beams, Concrete

  • Site

    300.00 m²
Casa Azul is located at the north of Zapopan, it sits on a 300-square meter lot, where before existed an old construction that had low architectonic value, the program is based on the necessities of a family of 4 members, first floor/social zone: parking space, welcoming patio, studio, living room-kitchen and cleaning zone, second floor/private zone: master room, room 1 and 2 and living room.

The land with orientation west-east routed the design to create the volumes. The sunlight was treated with the work of concrete lattice to protect the sun and at the same time, helped captured undirected sunlight on both facades, it is noticeable having considerate heights and cross ventilation to generate and maintain a comfortable interior climate, the interior spaces were divided by walls of different heights having a connection from openings in the walls that let air go through and give you a sense of open space, as you walk through the house the design provides the opportunity to live this home gradually from zone to zone.

On the outside the finished materials were composed by a scale of neutral colors, having blue as the outside color, the presence of grey from the latticework made from jalcreto and color black from the ironwork and the building block, these colors are emphasized and are related to the interior by the natural color that the burned brick brings. On the inside, the finished materials are based in white, to combine the sobriety of polished concrete, the elegance of wood, and the multicolor coating from the mosaic.

Cite: "Casa Azul / Delfino Lozano" 03 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882795/casa-azul-delfino-lozano/>

