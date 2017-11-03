World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Estonia
  5. Arhitekt 11
  6. 2017
  7. Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11

Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11

  • 03:00 - 3 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

© Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel + 21

  • Architects

    Arhitekt 11

  • Location

    Vana-Lõuna 39, 10134 Tallinn, Estonia

  • Area

    2739.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. For Arhitekt 11, the inspiration for planning the Äripäev office was a very special factory building built at the beginning of the 20th century and the media company's wish for an open office for 280 employees. Äripäev is Estonia's most famous and largest business newspaper, radio and publishing company. The chosen space, Luther’s Machine Room, is a former Luther plywood manufacturing plant, one of the largest industrial buildings in the Baltic States from that time. The office space has a maximum height of 12.6m, office length 63.7m and a width of 38.3m. Äripäev office has a total of 2739 m², of which 2326 m² is located on the main office floor. 

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Second Level Plan
Second Level Plan
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

A modern open-space media company office for 280 people has been created in this historic space with activity-based working principles. The working landscape is on the outer perimeter of the space, moving to the center there are open and closed meeting rooms and in the center is a public space with a library and work-cafe. Existing materials like limestone walls and concrete posts, beams, and ceilings have been preserved and cleaned. 50% of the closed glass nave has been opened up. In order to exhibit the unique constructions of the building, there is a small atrium between the ground floor and the main floor, from where a whole constructive post can be seen from top to bottom. 

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Inspired by the birch veneer produced in Luther’s factory in the first half of the 20th century, plywood boards are used as a finishing material for the „room inside a room“ objects. The objects - meeting rooms covered with plywood form an intermittent and interesting landscape on the human level and leave the concrete body of a dignified factory building untouched. Inner streets form between the objects, where the light from the top and the trees create an outdoorsy feel. The biggest challenge was to achieve the acoustics needed for working. Since there are not enough wall surfaces, all closed ceilings are covered with acoustic wool boards. There are also many acoustic materials used in the furniture - the screens on tables, the backs of cabinets, telephone chairs. Acoustic measuring and feedback from employees of Äripäev are proof that the results are satisfying.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Estonia
Cite: "Äripäev Office / Arhitekt 11" 03 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882735/aripaev-office-arhitekt-11/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »