REVAHOUSE / MSSM Associates

+ 37

Architects MSSM Associates

Location Semarang, Indonesia

Architect in Charge Revano Satria, St March

Project Team Aurelia Angela, Stephanie Nastasya

Area 222.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Sonny Sandjaya, Revano Satria

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Principal Revano Satria

Interior Designers Revano Satria, Aurelia Angela, Stephanie Nastasya

Interior Design Firm Revastudio Interior by RSI GROUP

Landscape MSSM Associates

Contractor RSI GROUP

Structure FLUX Works

M&E FLUX Home

Lighting Flux Home

Site Area 922 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The rapid change of social lifestyle demands a small, flexible, efficient and non-traditional house. The question that has been raised is how a life-work residence can be designed to be able to enhance both productivity and family life. The first challenge of the design is to integrate work and family life seamlessly through the house design. The private areas, the office, and the master bedroom are located separately opposite to the main house, thus creating a seamless open space and a joined function in the middle of the house in the shape of a foyer area.

Small dwellings must be carefully designed because rough decisions can have a big impact on the character of the dwelling. The strategies employed is to increase the natural light as much as possible, to give the sense of openness and lightness inside. Moreover, the house provides a direct interconnection with the landscape, with the use of large openings. Automated controlled curtains are used to negotiate the segregation between public and private spaces.

Open floor plans are chosen in order to increase its use and spatial effect. Therefore, a spatial overlap between different functions can reduce the need for single-purpose spaces and create a floor plan in which spaces flow into each other and can be used as multipurpose areas. This can increase the space’s versatility and efficiency; it also allows light from windows to travel freely throughout the house. The other aspect of this house’s design is an innovative landscaping; the design is benefited from the site’s architectural potential view. The house is located on the hill facing 180 degrees of city view. Instead of sitting and fitting to the existing site, the design tends to dominate and capture the light and view within the site.

A secondary aspect that constitutes a decision-important factor in the latter phase of the project is the playfulness souled concept of the house. As a young family with a great passion in toy & furniture collection, the house is configured as a canvas and container for many of furniture & toy designer collection. Careful choices of light concrete floor mixed with natural colored french oak and transparent floor to ceiling glass dominate the material schedule. One experimental architectural design element for the house is the embedded outdoor toys cabinet that was designed carefully in order to enhance the playful experience throughout the whole site.

Revahouse is built with an interconnected network automation system that is fully controlled via handheld devices and adapt to the environmental conditions. The HVAC system is designed in order to automatically detect the outdoor temperature informed by internet-based information, the curtains will automatically close and open during the day & night depending on the sunlight direction throughout the day in order to gain efficiency for the HVAC and reduce the heat inside the house.The next installation program for the house is an active solar-powered one, driven by high energy costs and development of energy-efficient dwellings for the future of architecture.