World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A First Glimpse into MVRDV's Mind-Boggling Tianjin Binhai Library

A First Glimpse into MVRDV's Mind-Boggling Tianjin Binhai Library

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
A First Glimpse into MVRDV's Mind-Boggling Tianjin Binhai Library
Save this picture!
A First Glimpse into MVRDV's Mind-Boggling Tianjin Binhai Library, © Instagram <a href='http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BavtqI0Fhes/?tagged=%E5%9B%BE%E4%B9%A6%E9%A6%86'>user momokowild</a>
© Instagram user momokowild

MVRDV and the Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute’s spectacular Tianjin Binhai Library has opened to the public in Tianjin, China, and is already offering up some spectacular images across the social-mediasphere.

Located within the new Binhai Cultural District, the library provides storage for as many as 1.2 million books on sweeping, terraced bookshelves in the building’s central atrium. At the center of the room, an enormous mirrored sphere houses an auditorium and reflects the miles of bookshelves around it, creating a dazzling atmosphere for reading and studying.

Check out some first looks at the interior from social media below, and be on the lookout for professional photos later this week.

A post shared by 风雅 (@enix1988) on

A post shared by Kith + Kin (@kithandkinmag) on

A post shared by Estambul (@kristambul21) on

A post shared by Todd Hockley (@toddhockley) on

A post shared by Carly Chu (@kalaychu) on

A post shared by Elisa Nope (@theoncomingderp) on

A post shared by 野猪桃桃宝 (@momokowild) on

A post shared by 小李 (@xiaohaolee) on

An MVRDV-Designed Library Tops Out in Tianjin

An MVRDV-designed library in Tianjin has topped out as part of the city's Binhai Cultural Centre. The 34,200 square meter (370,000 square foot) building will join four other cultural institutions designed by Bernard Tschumi Architects, Bing Thom Architects, HH Design, and GMP - creating "cultural corridors" - that are part of a GMP-designed masterplan.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "A First Glimpse into MVRDV's Mind-Boggling Tianjin Binhai Library" 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882704/a-first-glimpse-into-mvrdvs-mind-boggling-tianjin-binhai-library/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »