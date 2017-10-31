3XN Reveals Waving Mixed-Use Building Located Adjacent to Sidewalk Labs' Future Smart City

Save this picture! The Parliament Slip with its boats and promenade will be activated by retail and balconies. Image © 3XN

Danish firm 3XN has been selected as the winner of a competition to design a new mixed-use waterfront building in Toronto’s East Bayfront district that will be located on the edge of Google/Sidewalk Labs’ new smart community, Quayside.

Inspired by the reflection of the waves of Lake Ontario, ‘The Waves at Bayside’ will feature a undulating facade of metal balconies with views out to the water and a podium filled with public program including a rowing club and assortment of restaurants and cafes.

Save this picture! Looking northeast to The Waves at Bayside. Image © 3XN

The building’s energetic landscape takes the form of two peaks gradually stepping down to a central valley between. The two peaks have also been shifted in position to provide units with maximal views of the lake. Shared amenities will be found in the valley, including several community rooms, an expansive outdoor deck and swimming pool.

Save this picture! Angled balconies and terraces give all suites lake views. Image © 3XN

Save this picture! Looking down across the multi-tired decks onto the amenity terrace. Image © 3XN

‘The Waves at Bayside’ will join the neighboring Aquabella condo (3XN’s first North American project) in revitalizing Toronto’s eastern waterfront, with respectful massing and open sightlines being key principles driving the design. The project has passed the second design review panel stage and is expected to begin construction by late 2018.

News via 3XN

Save this picture! An aerial view of the project. Image © 3XN

Save this picture! A pedestrian passage is planned opposite the end of Edgewater Drive. Image © 3XN

Save this picture! The easily openable façade allows for the living room to spill out onto the terrace during warmer weather. Image © 3XN