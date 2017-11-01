World
Morris Adjmi Architects Unveils Gothic-Inspired NYC Residential Skyscraper

Morris Adjmi Architects Unveils Gothic-Inspired NYC Residential Skyscraper
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

New York City’s latest full-floor luxury apartments are officially for sale in Morris Adjmi Architects’ first ever residential tower, 30 E 31. At 500 feet tall and 40 stories, this building will feature 42 one- and two-bedroom homes with a duplex penthouse—with prices ranging anywhere from $1.65 to $12 mil. Located in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, the building's design draws from its Gothic context. On the facade, 6 columns emphasize the skyscraper's verticality and at the top of the building turn into a diagrid pattern reminiscent of a barrel-vaulted ceiling.

Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

“Our goal with 30 E 31 was to capture the essence of this historic neighborhood reimagined in a contemporary and luxurious 40-story tower,” said Morris Adjmi.

Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

“The combination of the tower’s premier location, Adjmi’s superlative design, our commitment to using only the finest custom materials, and the addition of amenities and services usually reserved for larger scale condominiums makes 30 E 31 a unique opportunity for buyers seeking a luxury boutique building in Manhattan,” said President and CEO of Ekstein Development Group, Erik Ekstein.

Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

30 E 31 will have no shortage of high-end amenities. These amenities include 24-hour concierge, a trendy full-service fitness center, bike storage and a private dining room complete with a catering kitchen. When residents aren’t in their upscale home, they may be sitting next to the double-sided black limestone fireplace in the lounge, or finding inner peace in the viewing garden. When residents want to venture outside they will be walking distance from New York City’s Design District, Morgan Library & Museum, and Madison Square Park.

Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2019. For more information see the building's website here.

Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects
Courtesy of Morris Adjmi Architects

News via Ekstein Development Group.

Cite: Lindsey Leardi. "Morris Adjmi Architects Unveils Gothic-Inspired NYC Residential Skyscraper" 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily.

