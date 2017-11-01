World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
  6. 2016
  7. Nirau House / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

Nirau House / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

  • 15:00 - 1 November, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nirau House / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
Save this picture!
Nirau House / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok, © Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok © Paul Cremoux Wanderstok © Paul Cremoux Wanderstok © Paul Cremoux Wanderstok + 31

Save this picture!
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

Text description provided by the architects. The project foresees the opportunity to use reinterpretation as a consistent creative tool. By mimicking orientation strategy and a very simple functional diagram, the new construction relinks to the notion of history and accustomed-living behavior patterns. Open space allows direct sunlight to enter from the south side, east and west side are offset inner plot, so the only north side is at the property line.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The idea is to transit from a 2,754 sq.ft. Old construction to a 1,937 sq.ft. one, mainly same program, roughly different space quality experience.

Save this picture!
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

Weather analysis helps us to decide various key features: Mexico City climate plays a very important role since 70% of the days per year can be used for outdoor living. The main living-dining area can be completely open into the deck terrace making the relatively small indoor space larger.

Save this picture!
Model
Model

The deck floor transforms itself into the façade, this is the patio elevation that mostly will be enjoyed at all times.

Save this picture!
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok

All rainwater is picked up by the roof and the main terrace, then passes thru two main carbon activated filters and becomes drinking water, so there is almost no water dependency from the grid.

Save this picture!
Structure
Structure

By using our performance base design procedure, we envision a maintenance cost of $15usd per month (electricity consumption and natural gas comprised). We worked with Green Building Studio and Sefaira metrics to achieve energy savings and 2030 challenge (yet to be performance proved).

Save this picture!
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
© Paul Cremoux Wanderstok
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Nirau House / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok" [Casa Nirau / Paul Cremoux Wanderstok] 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882669/nirau-house-paul-cremoux-wanderstok/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »