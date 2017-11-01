World
  7. Twitter Skybridge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Twitter Skybridge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

  • 17:00 - 1 November, 2017
Twitter Skybridge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Twitter Skybridge / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, © Nic Lehoux
© Nic Lehoux

  • Design Principal

    Gregory Mottola, FAIA

  • Project Manager

    Christopher Orsega, AIA

  • Project Architect

    Brian Padgett, RA

  • Team Member

    Michael Kross, RA; Alex Gregor

  • Contractor Consultant

    Hathaway Dinwiddie

  • Structural Consultant

    Murphy Burr Curry, Inc.

  • Mechanical Consultant

    WSP

  • Electrical Consultant

    WSP

  • Lighting Consultant

    Niteo
© Nic Lehoux
Text description provided by the architects. A 35-foot long sky bridge interconnects Twitter’s headquarters spaces occupying the upper floors of neighboring buildings in the Mid-Market District of San Francisco. Allowing users to circulate between their offices at the ninth level alleviates congestion of the elevators connecting the buildings’ densely occupied office floors. This elevated walkway provides new opportunities for employees to intermingle as they travel between the buildings, and fosters a greater sense of community within the company.

© Nic Lehoux
Section
Section
© Nic Lehoux
The envelope of the new sky bridge is strategically shaped in response to programmatic and structural requirements, resulting in an elegant contemporary form. The transparency of the ultra-clear glass walls allows activity within the bridge to be observed from the retail plaza below, creating a sense of connectivity to the urban context. In the daytime, the shingled glass reflects the colors and changing hues of the sky, playing with light as a minimal element of the skyline. At dusk, the sky bridge is subtly illuminated, glowing as an urban lantern.

Detail
Detail
© Nic Lehoux
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge United States
