World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Moscow's Zaryadye Park Sees More Than One Million Visitors in Less Than A Month

Moscow's Zaryadye Park Sees More Than One Million Visitors in Less Than A Month

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Moscow's Zaryadye Park Sees More Than One Million Visitors in Less Than A Month
Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Moscow welcomed its first new park in 50 years with the opening Zaryadye Park in mid-October. Designed by architects Diller Scofidio + RenfroCitymakers and Hargreaves Associates, this new public space has been a big draw for Muscovites, with over a million people visiting in the first weeks since its inauguration.

The park has become one of the most important contemporary spaces in Moscow, exhibiting high-quality infrastructure and landscapes, as well as extraordinary views to the Kremlin and the Red Square.

Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

The project is the result of a competition in 2012 organized by the Strelka Institute of Architecture and Media Design and Sergey Kuznetsov, Chief Architect of Moscow. The winners, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, were selected over contestants including Russian office TPO RESERVE (which came in second place) and Dutch firm MVRDV (who came in third place).

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Daliya Safiullina, consultant of Strelka and organizer of the contest, told ArchDaily: "The challenge was to create a model of a contemporary park for Moscow, because nothing similar had been constructed since 1958. The idea was to generate an open-air museum in which the real exhibition was going to be the skyline of the city, a platform that would allow users to appreciate the beauty of Moscow. In that sense, the flying bridge proposed by the winners became the essence of the park".

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Zaryadye got its name by the end of the 15th century, when The Red Square was a big market. It literally means "behind the rows," referring to what extended beyond the market.

At the end of 1940, a base was established for what would have been Stalin's eighth skyscraper. For several years, Zaryadye was the most-delayed construction project of the Soviet Union. In 1967 the architect Dmitry Chechulin finally built the Hotel Russia, which was demolished after less than 40 years of use. Sergey Kuznetsov explains, "After the demolition, the site remained abandoned for 6 years. During Yuri Luzhkov's term as Mayor, the authorities contemplated several commercial real estate development projects, including a proposal by architect Norman Foster. Finally, in 2012, the Moscow government decided to create a multifunctional public park. "

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Wild Urbanism

The main concept of the proposal is "Wild Urbanism", a complex idea that strives for the symbiosis between the natural and the artificial, where plants and people have equal importance. Mary Margaret Jones, Senior Principal of Hargreaves Associates, explains, "We wanted to create something fluid and organic, something that would allow visitors to move freely around the park. To achieve this, we brought the paving of the Red Square into the park, and we extended the forest of the park towards the Saint Basil's Cathedral. Creating a hybrid landscape where the natural and the constructed cohabit to create a new type of public space."

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

Brian Tabolt, Associate of DS + R, adds, "It's about merging things that normally don’t go together, like pavement with vegetation, or the urban landscape with the natural landscape. Zaryadye Park is a superposition of layers where these elements can coexist simultaneously".

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

In addition, the proposal presents a landscape variety that tries to reflect the natural diversity of Russia; the steppe, the forests, the wetlands and the tundra. Elements inspired by these biomes descend from the northeast of the park towards the southwest and overlap in nodes that contain sustainable artificial microclimates with different programs that can be used throughout the year.

Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

"Zaryadye Park is a good example of public space for cities with extreme climates,” says Peter Kudryavtsev, CEO of Citymakers. “Here you can find close spaces such as pavilions that allow visitors to take refuge and entertainment; semi-closed spaces such as the glass crust or the entrance of the pavilions, where you can be protected from rain or wind; and open spaces such as green esplanades where you can take a walk or play. The park is designed so that a person can enter in the morning and leave at night."

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

After five years of development, September 9th was the official opening of the park. During the first month of opening, in addition to receiving over one million visitors, more than 50 thousand photos on Instagram have been shared with the hashtag #зарядье (Zaryadye in Cyrillic alphabet). Sergey Kuznetsov says: "It's not just a new public space, the park is something different from the rest of what is in the city, it's modern, daring, experimental ... and people feel proud."

Save this picture!
© María González
© María González

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Moscow's Zaryadye Park Sees More Than One Million Visitors in Less Than A Month" [Zaryadye Park en Moscú ya ha recibido más de un millón de visitas] 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882624/moscows-zaryadye-park-sees-more-than-one-million-visitors-in-less-than-a-month/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »