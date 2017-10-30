World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Surface Magazine Talks to Norman Foster About Designing for Bloomberg and Cementing His Legacy

Surface Magazine Talks to Norman Foster About Designing for Bloomberg and Cementing His Legacy

Surface Magazine Talks to Norman Foster About Designing for Bloomberg and Cementing His Legacy
The cover of the November 2017 edition of Surface Magazine. Image Courtesy of Surface Magazine
The cover of the November 2017 edition of Surface Magazine. Image Courtesy of Surface Magazine

If you’re trying to get buildings that work with nature, that consume less energy, that are more healthy, and more joyful, you need to go out to a younger generation, and try to anticipate the future 

- Norman Foster

Even for a career filled with an impressive number of peaks, right now Norman Foster seems to be having a particular moment, with the completion of the world's most sustainable office building in London and the recent opening of the new Madrid headquarter of his eponymous think tank, the Norman Foster Foundation.

These triumphs have an inspired a profile in the most recent edition of Surface Magazine that takes a look at the extraordinary path of Foster's career and how he has grown into one of the architecture world's most successful businessmen. Written by the magazine's executive editor, William Hanley, the story features quotes from Foster during his recent trips to Madrid and London on topics ranging from tackling world problems to becoming the go-to designer for Apple's corporate headquarters and flagship stores.

Surface's November Issue explores the theme of Power in design, and also features a studio visit with graphic design legend and Pentagram partner Paula Scher; the 10 commandments of furniture designer and strategist Jeffrey Bernett; a story on real estate developer Stephen M. Ross and his Hudson Yards mega-project; and more.

To read the full Foster profile, head over to Surface Magazine’s website, here.

