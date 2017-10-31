World
  7. Residence Stephane Hessel / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES + Michaël PLACIDI ARCHITECTE

Residence Stephane Hessel / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES + Michaël PLACIDI ARCHITECTE

  • 02:00 - 31 October, 2017
Residence Stephane Hessel / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES + Michaël PLACIDI ARCHITECTE
Residence Stephane Hessel / PLURIEL[LES] ARCHITECTES + Michaël PLACIDI ARCHITECTE, © Hervé Abbadie
  • Client

    Meurthe et Moselle Habitat

  • Team

    GTM-HALLE + EOLE Engineering

  • Partner Architect

    Michaël PLACIDI
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Hervé Abbadie
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists in 19 social (low-cost) housing for senior and a common room, located in the middle of a city-garden, typical of the iron making tradition of East French departments.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The plot is a strategic point in the district because of its location at the crossing of central streets.

© Hervé Abbadie
The building strategy was focused on creating a protective cocoon for the elderly inhabitants but also, on recreating an urban solid structure for the neighborhood and, at a larger scale, for the district.

© Hervé Abbadie
The project consists in four articulated blocks forming an “L”. A public square was proposed by the architects as a main entrance for the project, to create meeting places and urban valuables.  The common room is the building starting point with its   singular shape and higher volume overlooking the square.

© Hervé Abbadie
Behind wooden fences, housing design is a contemporary reinterpretation of the semi-detached houses from the nearby surroundings: in form, materials and roofs presenting the two typical slopes of the regional architecture.

© Hervé Abbadie
The program is organized along private alleys. The atmosphere between gardens aims to be warm and welcoming, inviting to gathering and discussion. A ‘petanque’ field and benches have also been fitted out.

© Hervé Abbadie
© Hervé Abbadie
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hervé Abbadie
Each dwelling includes common areas and bedrooms at the ground floor, suitable for seniors. A private garden and an entry terrace are also planed according to typologies.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments France
