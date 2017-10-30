World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. France
  5. Combas Architectes
  6. 2017
  7. Juvenile Detention Educational Facility / Combas Architectes

Juvenile Detention Educational Facility / Combas Architectes

  • 09:00 - 30 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Juvenile Detention Educational Facility / Combas Architectes
Save this picture!
Juvenile Detention Educational Facility / Combas Architectes, © Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

© Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas © Javier Callejas + 32

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Text description provided by the architects. In the kind of context where security requirements often take precedence over the quality of interior spaces, this project for an educational detention center for minors was inspired by a strong desire to create a counterpoint, in example, to make the enclosure disappear in order to open the view of the young occupants onto a new horizon.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

In 2013, the Ministry of Justice issued a request for proposals to design and build a new juvenile educational detention center, aimed at focusing penitentiary policy more on prevention than on repression.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

The new complex, imagined by the COMBAS architecture office, formed a large U-shape, designed to host the children on the ground floor, in a warm and enveloping form. At the entrance, a portal opens first onto the first courtyard shaded by an ancient ash tree, on the south side of the building, an orchard revives the agricultural identity of this property formerly run as a truck farmer of the northern neighborhoods of Marseille.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

Facing its garden, the roofs come together like two L shapes, which seem to have pivoted from a corner of the building to open onto a patio with pierced opening resembling a cloister. This arrangement offers young occupants comforting shade and an unobstructed view over the city.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas

All the façades, which are cut out from the exterior, are made of solid stone in the Mediterranean tradition, whereas the inside walls made of board-formed textured concrete are left exposed. Traces of the wood formwork are also visible in the hallway. The use of rough materials allows for the interplay of sobriety and a stripped down look to provide a warm and robust educational context.

Save this picture!
© Javier Callejas
© Javier Callejas
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities France
Cite: "Juvenile Detention Educational Facility / Combas Architectes" 30 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882562/juvenile-detention-educational-facility-combas-architectes/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »