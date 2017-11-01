World
  INCITY Housing Project / theCATwork

INCITY Housing Project / theCATwork

  1 November, 2017
INCITY Housing Project / theCATwork
INCITY Housing Project / theCATwork, © Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography
© Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography

  • Local Architect

    Ada Asyapı

  • Construction Chief

    Kamil Yazar

  • Stone Fabricator

    General Stone

  • Client

    REMLEY
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Serdivan, Sakarya, the project aims to bring a new perspective to housing, with trying different design decisions of varied plan typologies and dynamic facades.  Different user experiences is generated, with indoor-outdoor space within different floors, and by using natural stone as a facade element, harmony with nature is implemented.

© Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography

Dynamic facade system is formed by both; by locating living room, kitchen and balconies in different directions in plan typology, and arranging structural openings covered with natural stone in different sizes and depth.Mass effect of the building complex is formed by large openings in order to create a relationship with indoor, surroundings and landspace so that indoor-outdoor bond is strengthened. Traditional organization of the spaces in plan led a qualified living space by arranging kitchen, living space and balcony in different hierarchical order.

© Alp Eren – ALTKAT Architectural Photography
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Turkey
Cite: "INCITY Housing Project / theCATwork" 01 Nov 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882561/incity-housing-project-thecatwork/>

