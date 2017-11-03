Luminous, Transparent Mixed Use Tower Will Mark the Skyline of Saint-Malo, France

Located outside of Saint-Malo’s train station, this soaring 55-meter beacon building will establish itself as an entrance to the city. The Semaphore is the product of French architects a/LTA + Ateliers Laporte and holds a strong identity and concept in creating a dynamic, engaging environment while blending harmoniously into its surrounding environment.

The building is broken into three distinct volumes: the pedestal, the attic, and the emergence. The pedestal engages the public in neighborhood activities, bringing programmatic diversity to the neighborhood. It houses shops, offices, a child care center, as well as other amenities. Additionally, it also features a series of gardens providing both the city and neighborhood with a veritable eco-system.

The attic lies above the pedestal and holds 27 apartments across three stories, subtly echoing the attics of the surrounding buildings.

The final component is that of the emergence, which is comprised of three volumes of varying shapes and sizes, each housing 3 to 5 floors of apartments. The volumes are gracefully layered on top of one another, shifting on their horizontal axis to create an elegant silhouette, marking the skyline of Saint-Malo.

Each apartment is spacious and bright with visual connections to the city. Large outdoor spaces, such as terraces or loggia, accompany every unit and allow the indoors to open up into the city, providing views of both Saint-Malo and the sea in the distance. Duplexes located at the uppermost stories of the building enjoy access to an exclusive winter garden, shielded from wind and foul weather by tree-filled gardens.

Shared spaces within the building are considerably located above the forecourt to ensure daily use while respecting the inhabitants’ privacy. These spaces are glassed in and visible from the residents’ roof garden. This sense of enclosure yet visual connection creates a luminous space with both a sense of security and harmony.

The careful and considered design decisions will make The Semaphore a strong addition to the Saint-Malo train station neighborhood. Strong yet respective of its surroundings, it will stand as an elegant landmark of the city.

News via: a/LTA