  Paseo de La Brecha Museum / Frazzi Arquitectos

Paseo de La Brecha Museum / Frazzi Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 4 November, 2017
Paseo de La Brecha Museum / Frazzi Arquitectos
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

© Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian © Federico Kulekdjian + 54

  • Architects

    Frazzi Arquitectos

  • Location

    Rivadavia & Virrey Ceballos, 70000 Col Del Sacramento, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay

  • Author Architect

    Matías Frazzi

  • Area

    1150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Federico Kulekdjian

  • Collaborators

    Ariel Damiani, Javier Antruejo, José Frazzi

  • Construction Management

    José María Abella, Javier Quintana

  • Patrimonial Archeology

    Jacqueline Geymonat

  • Museology and Archeological History

    Marcelo Díaz Buschiazzo, Diego Lascano

  • Historical Heritage

    Comisión de Patrimonio Cultural de La Nación, Patrimonio Uruguay, Nelsys Buby Fusco, Marcelo Vergara Rama

  • Structures

    Claudio de Caroli

  • Construcción

    Constructora Quintana Hnos.

  • Project Management

    Carlos Decurnex, Inmobiliaria Toribio Achaval

  • Client

    Mariano Martínez
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Historical City of Colonia del Sacramento -declared Unesco World Heritage- in a privileged location meters from the river, over two grounds unified in a ¨L¨ shape, with way outs to two streets of strong gradients, typical of river ravines.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Important previous research works -digging out the historical, cartographic and archaeological background of the place-  and careful preliminary excavations within it, leaded us to discover remains of the wall and its buttresses from  the former fortification of the citadel created in 1680 by the Portuguese (as well as remains of old pottery and tableware, military elements, sabers and cannonballs from the many battles and struggles between Spanish and Portuguese). all of them with high patrimonial value, and suggested to be conserved and exposed  to the public by the Uruguay Cultural Heritage Commission and Unesco.

Sketch. Image Courtesy of Frazzi Arquitectos
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Frazzi Arquitectos

The intervention consists in generating a public internal crossing walkway which unifies an old barn with a series of cells or housing boxes, in a direct linkage with the street as a prolongation or "passage" of the city -of a certain medieval spirit- where the archaeological remains found will be inserted and displayed as in an open sky museum.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The great area of the old barn is set in value thanks to the emphasis in its significant elements, as they are its high walls with bricks at sight counterforts and its pinotea wooden truss supporting the topping, interposing between them  new glass boxes as mezzanines, which with their movement and modern language enrich and give scale to the pedestrian walkway. the use of noble building materials (common bricks, exposed concrete, wood, stone) is one of the city insertion premises.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

The set of housing is characterized by a simple volumetry, a series of juxtaposed concrete boxes -exposed by gross table- achieving a gradual staggering which accompanies the different levels concerned to the topography of the ground.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

These boxes superposition generates fullness and emptiness on the pedestrian walkway, with lights and shadows contrasts and diversity of space situations.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

As a consequence of this staggering we have balcony terraces, blending in with the favored surroundings by the close presence of the river and the patrimonial constructions that conform  the urban scale of this historical neighbourhood.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

