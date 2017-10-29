World
David Chipperfield Architects to Lead Masterplan for Minneapolis Institute of Art

David Chipperfield Architects to Lead Masterplan for Minneapolis Institute of Art
David Chipperfield Architects to Lead Masterplan for Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minneapolis Institute of Art. © Wikimedia <a href='http://https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Minneapolis_Institute_of_Arts.jpg#/media/File:Minneapolis_Institute_of_Arts.jpg'>user Alvintrusty</a>. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Minneapolis Institute of Art. © Wikimedia user Alvintrusty. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) has selected David Chipperfield Architects to lead the design of a new masterplan for the museum that will “enhance the visitor experience and to expand the community’s access to the museum as a community resource.”

The planning process will aim to diagnose potential improvements and provide a conceptual solution for a long-term growth plan for the Museum. Several pressing needs have already been identified, including improved parking facilities, additional art storage and increased and improved public gathering spaces. The Museum also hopes to question the current visitor circulation, as well as consider upgrades to their restaurant and auditorium.

David Chipperfield's Museo Jumex in Mexico City. Image © Simon Menges
David Chipperfield's Museo Jumex in Mexico City. Image © Simon Menges

“We are thrilled to work with David Chipperfield,” said Kaywin Feldman, Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President of the museum. “Mia has seen tremendous growth in recent years, with repeated record-setting visitor numbers. Our growing collections, innovative exhibitions, and accessible public programs have fueled this growth, and we want to ensure we have the facilities needed to provide inspiring visitor experiences as we embrace an ever-broadening, diverse audience. We are confident that David Chipperfield Architects’ impressive track record and clear understanding of our museum’s needs will help us achieve this goal.”

David Chipperfield Architects has a distinguished portfolio of museum projects, including master plans, renovations and additions to the The Menil Collection, Houston; Neues Museum, Museum Island, Berlin; The Royal Academy of Arts, London; Museo Jumex, Mexico City; and the Museum of Modern Literature, Marbach am Neckar, Germany, among others.

News via Minneapolis Institute of Art.

See more:

News Architecture News
