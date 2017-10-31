Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners

+ 13

Architects Tony Owen Partners

Location Bankstown NSW 2200, Australia

Lead Architects Tony Owen, Marianna Mosziuski, Ching Loh

Area 2400.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Steve Back

Manufacturers

Builder Grandview Pty Ltd

Client Grandview Pty Ltd

Text description provided by the architects. Bankstown Gardens is a 9 storey signature apartment development consisting of 54 units, in a landscaped garden setting. The building is located on a prominent corner in Sydney’s Bankstown. The building is curved at the corner to reinforce the corner and present as a gateway in the streetscape. The dynamic design utilises a framework of sun control fins to create an exciting frieze on the façade. The diagonal geometry articulates the façade whilst allowing for large expanses of glazing and external planter devices. The transparency of this material is juxtaposed with the lightness of the white screens to create a vibrant and light façade.

The building has been conceived with an emphasis on environmentally sustainable design. Ventilation shafts are used on the façade to improve natural ventilation. The façade frieze provides horizontal sun control to reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. The result is a reduction in heat gain and energy use. The proposal contains water collection and recycling initiatives for the garden areas.

The building is clad in painted masonry. The balconies are sheathed in Perforated metal screens to create a feeling of solidity whilst allowing views of the ocean. The undulating curves are created from in-situ concrete made by a special shuttered formwork.