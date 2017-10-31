World
  Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners

Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners

  • 17:00 - 31 October, 2017
Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners
Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners, © Steve Back
© Steve Back

© Steve Back

  • Architects

    Tony Owen Partners

  • Location

    Bankstown NSW 2200, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Tony Owen, Marianna Mosziuski, Ching Loh

  • Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Steve Back
© Steve Back
© Steve Back

Text description provided by the architects. Bankstown Gardens is a 9 storey signature apartment development consisting of 54 units, in a landscaped garden setting. The building is located on a prominent corner in Sydney’s Bankstown. The building is curved at the corner to reinforce the corner and present as a gateway in the streetscape. The dynamic design utilises a framework of sun control fins to create an exciting frieze on the façade. The diagonal geometry articulates the façade whilst allowing for large expanses of glazing and external planter devices. The transparency of this material is juxtaposed with the lightness of the white screens to create a vibrant and light façade.

© Steve Back
© Steve Back

The building has been conceived with an emphasis on environmentally sustainable design. Ventilation shafts are used on the façade to improve natural ventilation. The façade frieze provides horizontal sun control to reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. The result is a reduction in heat gain and energy use. The proposal contains water collection and recycling initiatives for the garden areas.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The building is clad in painted masonry. The balconies are sheathed in Perforated metal screens to create a feeling of solidity whilst allowing views of the ocean. The undulating curves are created from in-situ concrete made by a special shuttered formwork.

© Steve Back
© Steve Back
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Bankstown Gardens / Tony Owen Partners" 31 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882492/bankstown-gardens-tony-owen-partners/>

