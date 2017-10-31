World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Norway
  5. Bergersen Arkitekter AS
  6. 2017
  7. Viewpoint Granasjøen / Bergersen Arkitekter AS

Viewpoint Granasjøen / Bergersen Arkitekter AS

  • 03:00 - 31 October, 2017
Viewpoint Granasjøen / Bergersen Arkitekter AS
Viewpoint Granasjøen / Bergersen Arkitekter AS, © Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

© Kjetil Nordø © Kjetil Nordø © Kjetil Nordø © Kjetil Nordø + 17

  • Carpenter

    Roar Havdal

  • Foundation and masonry

    SHR Bygg AS

  • Glass panels and door

    Profilfasade AS

  • Furniture carpenter

    Otretek AS

  • Client

    Steinar Nordrum
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

Text description provided by the architects. Viewpoint Granasjøen is a modern version of the old norwegian Gapahuk (english: lean-to), overlooking the Granasjøen lake in the scenic mountain region Trollheimen in Norway. The structure functions as both shelter/ summer house, grill shed, bath house or just somewhere to take in the surrounding landscape, and was designed in close collaboration with the customer to suit his every need.

© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø
Section
Section
© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø

The Gapahuk is clad in dark brown stained wood that match the main cabin on the property, a turf roof and large sliding glass panels towards the view that can be opened up to the weather. A specially designed and built bench makes sure of good seating. The exterior walls and roof are angled to make the building sit well in the landscape.

© Kjetil Nordø
© Kjetil Nordø
Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Tourism Other Small Scale Norway
