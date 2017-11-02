World
Maison De La Culture / Atelier 56S

  • 05:00 - 2 November, 2017
Maison De La Culture / Atelier 56S
Maison De La Culture / Atelier 56S, © Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

© Jeremias Gonzalez © Jeremias Gonzalez © Jeremias Gonzalez © Jeremias Gonzalez + 21

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this old traditionnal house into a house of culture was the opportunity to redefine two public spaces and link them together. The aim of the project is to create an interaction between the important Ange Denis place to the east and the small courtyard to the West. The main architectural intervention was to open the Eastern facade, which was totally closed.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

The existing construction is composed of a main building, and two secondary elements on each side, both are two storeys high. All the service spaces are gathered in the main building to free the wings of the building for the four required functions. Flexibily, sobriety and respect for the existing building summarize the goals of this rehabilitation project.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

On the ground floor, in the southern wing, a third place space is created, it is an informal space that allows interactions between the visitors of the building. To the north, a multipurpose space will host conferences, expositions and concerts. On the first floor, the media library is divided between a reading room for adults and a playing and reading room for children

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section 01
Section 01
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The old stone walls are left apparent inside the library, the ground flooring is dark concrete and sometimes perforated metal for acoustic performances, above, an oak floorboards flooring offers a cosy atmosphere to all the reading areas, also, a wood fiber ceiling was chosen for acoustic comfort.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez

In the yard behind the new house of culture, tiles were saved from the existing building to compose a calm public space sheltered from the road.

© Jeremias Gonzalez
© Jeremias Gonzalez
See more:

