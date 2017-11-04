World
  7. Parish House in Bruck / andreas volker architekt

Parish House in Bruck / andreas volker architekt

  • 05:00 - 4 November, 2017
Parish House in Bruck / andreas volker architekt
Parish House in Bruck / andreas volker architekt, © Andreas Volker
© Andreas Volker

  • Collaborator

    Michael Scheiber

  • Structural Engineering

    Holzbau Riedelsperger, Peter Söllner

  • Construction Physics

    Ingenieurbüro Rothbacher, Zell am See

  • Electrical Planning

    IBMJ, Leogang

  • Contractors

    Spiluttini & Dorrer, Holzbau Riedlsperger, Niederegger & Haslinger, Strauss Metall

  • Building Volume

    1.788 m3

  • Budget

    1,3 million €
© Andreas Volker
© Andreas Volker

Text description provided by the architects. Bruck an der Grossglocknerstrasse is a small town in the Salzburg region of Austria, situated in the valley of the Salzach river, at the northern entrance to the famous Grossglockner High Alpine Road running up to the High Tauern mountain range and the Alpine crest.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The old parish house (presbytery), located next to the neogothic town church was structurally dilapidated and with only limited functionality. The project for the new parish house included demolishing the existing structure and replacing it with a modern, functional building, but also clearing up large portions of the site. This created a new spacious town square, a meeting and gathering point that was sorely missing in Bruck.

© Andreas Volker
© Andreas Volker

The timber structure of the building is clad in a rough-cut larch facade. The cladding is coated with a special varnish that gives the facade its natural grey tone – this way a uniform surface color is created. Emphasis is put on the constructive durability and preservation of the cladding, despite the lack of the projecting roof eaves. All of the walls, ceilings, floors and windows are also clad in larch wood, ensuring the integrity of the design throughout the entire building.

Section
Section

Through a well-insulated building envelope and energy efficient glazing, this low-energy building uses a minimal amount of heating energy and thereby reduces the operating costs. Aside from the administrative functions, such as the parish office, conference room and archives, the building also houses two residential units – an apartment for the chaplain and an additional studio. The centerpiece of the new parish house is the parish hall, with room for up to 60 people (when used with the adjoining foyer, the maximum capacity rises up to 100 people).

© Andreas Volker
© Andreas Volker
