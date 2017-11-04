Parish House in Bruck / andreas volker architekt

+ 17

Architects andreas volker architekt

Location Bruck an der Großglocknerstraße, Austria

Architect in Charge Andreas Volker

Area 512.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Andreas Volker

Collaborator Michael Scheiber

Structural Engineering Holzbau Riedelsperger, Peter Söllner

Construction Physics Ingenieurbüro Rothbacher, Zell am See

Electrical Planning IBMJ, Leogang

Contractors Spiluttini & Dorrer, Holzbau Riedlsperger, Niederegger & Haslinger, Strauss Metall

Building Volume 1.788 m3

Budget 1,3 million € More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bruck an der Grossglocknerstrasse is a small town in the Salzburg region of Austria, situated in the valley of the Salzach river, at the northern entrance to the famous Grossglockner High Alpine Road running up to the High Tauern mountain range and the Alpine crest.

The old parish house (presbytery), located next to the neogothic town church was structurally dilapidated and with only limited functionality. The project for the new parish house included demolishing the existing structure and replacing it with a modern, functional building, but also clearing up large portions of the site. This created a new spacious town square, a meeting and gathering point that was sorely missing in Bruck.

The timber structure of the building is clad in a rough-cut larch facade. The cladding is coated with a special varnish that gives the facade its natural grey tone – this way a uniform surface color is created. Emphasis is put on the constructive durability and preservation of the cladding, despite the lack of the projecting roof eaves. All of the walls, ceilings, floors and windows are also clad in larch wood, ensuring the integrity of the design throughout the entire building.

Through a well-insulated building envelope and energy efficient glazing, this low-energy building uses a minimal amount of heating energy and thereby reduces the operating costs. Aside from the administrative functions, such as the parish office, conference room and archives, the building also houses two residential units – an apartment for the chaplain and an additional studio. The centerpiece of the new parish house is the parish hall, with room for up to 60 people (when used with the adjoining foyer, the maximum capacity rises up to 100 people).